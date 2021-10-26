During Microsoft’s most recent hardware event, the company announced a new mouse focused on sustainability. The new Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse’s shell is made with recycled ocean plastic from plastic waste that is recovered from oceans and waterways, cleaned, and processed into recyclable plastic resin pellets

You can order the new Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse today for $24.99. See its full specs below:

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse Tech Specs:

Connection interfaceBluetooth® Low Energy compatible
4.0/4.1/4.2/5.0
Wireless frequency2.4 GHz frequency range
Wireless range33 feet (10 meters) in open area; up to 16 feet (5 meters) in typical office environment
Compatibility1Windows 11 Home/Pro, Windows 10/8.1
Device must support Bluetooth® 4.0 or higher
Dimensions3.95″ x 2.29″ x 1.50″ (100.4 mm x 58.2 mm x 38.3 mm)
Weight2.963oz (84g) (including batteries)
Battery1 AA alkaline battery (included and pre-installed)
Battery lifeUp to 12 months2
ExteriorMaterials: Shell made with 20% recycled ocean plastic
Color: Seashell
Warranty1-year limited warranty4
Technology detailsMouse tracking system: Red tracking
Imaging rate: Dynamically adaptable to 4000 frames per second
X-Y resolution: 1000 points per inch (39.4 points per millimeter)
Tracking speed: Up to 30 inches (762 millimeters) per second
Product feature performanceMouse button features: 4 buttons: left, right, wheel, power (press >3 seconds to pair)
Scrolling features: Modern wheel for vertical scrolling and button clicking
Advanced features: Swift Pair for easy mouse-to-computer pairing1
Customizable features:3 X-Y resolution adjusting; wheel button function reassignment; left and right click swap; wheel customization; battery level reporting

