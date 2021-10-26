During Microsoft’s most recent hardware event, the company announced a new mouse focused on sustainability. The new Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse’s shell is made with recycled ocean plastic from plastic waste that is recovered from oceans and waterways, cleaned, and processed into recyclable plastic resin pellets

You can order the new Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse today for $24.99. See its full specs below:

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse Tech Specs:

Connection interface Bluetooth® Low Energy compatible

4.0/4.1/4.2/5.0 Wireless frequency 2.4 GHz frequency range Wireless range 33 feet (10 meters) in open area; up to 16 feet (5 meters) in typical office environment Compatibility1 Windows 11 Home/Pro, Windows 10/8.1

Device must support Bluetooth® 4.0 or higher Dimensions 3.95″ x 2.29″ x 1.50″ (100.4 mm x 58.2 mm x 38.3 mm) Weight 2.963oz (84g) (including batteries) Battery 1 AA alkaline battery (included and pre-installed) Battery life Up to 12 months2 Exterior Materials: Shell made with 20% recycled ocean plastic

Color: Seashell Warranty 1-year limited warranty4 Technology details Mouse tracking system: Red tracking

Imaging rate: Dynamically adaptable to 4000 frames per second

X-Y resolution: 1000 points per inch (39.4 points per millimeter)

Tracking speed: Up to 30 inches (762 millimeters) per second Product feature performance Mouse button features: 4 buttons: left, right, wheel, power (press >3 seconds to pair)

Scrolling features: Modern wheel for vertical scrolling and button clicking

Advanced features: Swift Pair for easy mouse-to-computer pairing1

Customizable features:3 X-Y resolution adjusting; wheel button function reassignment; left and right click swap; wheel customization; battery level reporting

via Plaffo.com