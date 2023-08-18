Lenovo AR Glasses are coming soon, and they might be way more affordable

Lenovo AR Glasses are here and they’re looking very good, and are way more affordable than those of the competition, including Apple Visual Pro. According to exclusive information from Windows Report, Lenovo AR Glasses might just change the way you game.

This isn’t the first time Lenovo is developing AR glasses, though, but the company actually focused on business versions of AR glasses, with the ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses being a perfect example for business-wise AR devices, since it was designed for workspaces scenarios.

However, this would be the first time Lenovo releases AR glasses specifically for gaming. According to Windows Report, there isn’t any confirmed specs or release date for the Legion AR Glasses, but the company might offer a sneak peek at this year’s IFA 2023.

Windows Report also says that the Legion AR Glasses could also feature a high refresh rate and other gaming-specific features, and they might be released as a stand-alone device, to use together with other devices, especially the now-leaked Lenovo Legion Go, the upcoming handheld gaming device from Lenovo.

They might also be used for non-gaming activities, even though, they are specifically designed for gaming, in the first place.

We’ll keep you updated on this as more information comes out.