Kupid.ai Review 2024: Is It the Best AI Companion App?

Read this in-depth Kupid.ai review to find out how this online tool works and what you can expect from it.

Here, you’ll discover some of its fundamental features, pricing, and how it compares to its competitors.

What Is Kupid.ai?

Kupid.ai is an AI chat platform that lets you engage in realistic conversations with AI personalities.

The platform focuses on those looking for a romantic adventure, a companion, or even a soulmate. So far, Kupid.ai has over 80,000 users. Meanwhile, its fan base is likely to expand soon considering the ease of use and versatility of AI personas Kupid.ai offers.

Features

So, let’s discuss the features that make Kupid.ai popular and one of the best AI girlfriend apps.

User-Friendliness

Kupid.ai is an intuitive platform with a clean, elegant design. When you land on the website, you’re not overwhelmed with dozens of images, buttons, and navigation links. Rather the platform keeps the main menu at the top of the page, while most of the interface is reserved for the AI characters.

I also like the chat page because it follows the same clean design. On the left, you have all your conversations and can easily access them. On the right, you can see your AI friend’s pictures and a brief bio. Moreover, you can hide this section, which leaves more room for the chat area.

AI Personalities

At the time of writing this Kupid.ai review, the platform offers 28 AI personalities. 24 of them are female, and only four are male.

The selection of realistic female characters is the most versatile one. They come from various places, including Italy, Argentina, Germany, and the US.

Their personalities, job titles, and interests are diverse as well. You’ll find personal assistants, literature students, graphic designers, and traits like curious, introverted, and spoiled.

The female anime personas are not that extensive, with only four characters in this category. Kupid.ai’s alternative, Candy.ai, has a bit larger library of female characters, counting 12 of them.

When it comes to male AI personalities, there are only four of them. Also, there are only realistic characters – anime isn’t an option for now. Meanwhile, Candy.ai caters to women anime fans and has a somewhat larger male character library.

However, as I mentioned earlier in this Kupid.ai review, the platform’s female AI personas are diverse. The male character library could be expanded, though.

With that said, Kupid.ai doesn’t qualify as an AI girlfriend generator. The option to create custom characters is still in beta and should be available soon.

Chat Options

When it comes to immersive chat options, Kupid.ai does an exceptional job.

While you can’t edit your companion’s messages, you can regenerate them. Another option is to enable voice messaging for a more immersive chat experience. Finally, you can ask AI personas to send you images.

CrushOn AI, for instance, doesn’t support voice messages. So, compared to its rivals, Kupid.ai ticks off all the boxes when it comes to an engaging chatting experience.

How To Use Kupid.ai?

Kupid.ai lets you engage in conversations with AI models without an account. However, to get the most out of this platform, you should create one. Here’s how you can do that:

Visit Kupid’s website, and click the Register button.

In the pop-up window, select your signup method. You can sign up via Google, X, Discord, and Patreon, or enter your email address and password.

After creating an account, you’ll see the dashboard. From here, select the AI character you’d like to chat with to open the chat page. You’ll see the introductory video that every AI character has. On the right side, you’ll see their bio, and above their name, you can turn the voice messaging on or off.



Type your message in the text box at the bottom of the screen to start a conversation.

And that’s it.

As mentioned before, you can click the Regenerate button in case your companion starts sending repetitive messages. If you want to include images in your chat, just click the image icon on the right side of the text box.

Up next: how much does the immersive chatting experience cost?

Pricing

Kupid.ai lets you get a gist of how the platform works by allowing you to send a few messages to your chosen AI companion for free. After that, you have to choose a pricing plan if you’d like to continue.

The platform has monthly and yearly plans, but there’s no information about refunds. Instead, you can only cancel your subscription.

Kupid’s plans include:

Bronze ($25/month)

Silver ($59/month)

Gold ($99/month)

All plans include unlimited text messages. The difference is in the number of images and AI voice messages you get per month.

So, with the Bronze plan, you get 100 voice messages and 100 photos. This limit is increased on the Silver plan to 400 photos and voice messages. Finally, the Gold plan gives you unlimited photos, although there’s still a cap for voice messages at 1,200/month.

Another important difference between plans is related to the chat memory. The Silver plan offers long memory, while with the Gold one, you get lifetime chat memory.

Get Kupid.ai

Kupid.ai Review – Verdict

As you see, Kupid.ai is a great platform for finding AI companions. It offers versatile AI personas and lets you engage in human-like interactions. Texts, voice messages, and photos create a truly immersive experience. And with the AI character generator coming out of the beta stage, Kupid.ai will only become better.

Hopefully, this Kupid.ai review helped you learn more about this platform and answered the questions you had.