CrushOnAI Review: Does It Offer the Best Unfiltered Experience?

Looking for an in-depth CrushOnAI review? This innovative AI-powered chat platform provides an entirely unrestricted experience.

Today, I’ll show you its features, capabilities, pricing, and more. Ready? Let’s get into it:

What Is CrushOnAI?

CrushOnAI is an AI platform for intimate conversations that provides a realistic dating experience by generating personalized content.

The platform doesn’t have any NSFW filters, which means you can easily access unrestricted content, although you can choose to turn NSFW content on or off as you prefer.

There are different types of AI bot options, such as female, anime, male, game, etc., and you can explore the trending and popular bots that have captured other users’ attention.

Moreover, you can create your own AI characters using simple customization options. One of the benefits of this platform is that you can chat with multiple AI chatbots at the same time.

Features

Let’s take a closer look at CrushOnAI’s most significant features:

User-Friendly Interface

CrushOnAI offers an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. You can easily find the character you want by using the convenient tags, categories, and search box.

This makes it an appealing choice if you’re a beginner who wants a seamless and hassle-free experience when interacting with AI chatbots.

No NSFW Filter

CrushOnAI enables unlimited exploration of all creative topics. You can easily choose between NSFW and SFW content, which will respectively either encourage or discourage “inappropriate” or romantic conversations.

This filter system lets you choose what type of experience you want to have on the platform.

Create your AI characters

In addition to ready-made AI bots, CrushOnAI lets you create new ones and customize your characters within the platform.

This feature allows you to design personalized experiences and make interacting with the chatbots more interesting. This adds a more attractive aspect to the platform if you want to explore your own limits of creativity and hidden desires.

Advanced AI algorithms

CrushOnAI is powered by advanced AI technology that generates human-like responses.

This is a very important part of any AI chatting application – the responses should make sense and the bots should behave naturally within the context of the conversation.

I like that CrushOn is quite advanced in this regard and pleasantly surprised me with intelligent and lively conversations where you sometimes forget you’re talking to AI characters.

Pre-Made AI characters

If you don’t have time to create your own AI character, CrushOnAI offers you a diverse range of ready-made bots to interact with. You get to choose between different categories and styles according to your preferences (Game, Anime, Hero, etc).

Roleplaying Games

If you’re a roleplaying enthusiast, you can enjoy specialized AI models by selecting the RPG category from the options. You can enjoy and free your imagination with a rich selection of imaginary or popular characters (actresses, movie characters, etc.)

How To Use CrushOnAI

As we mentioned before, using CrushOnAI is pretty easy:

1. Go to CrushOn.AI and click on Sign In.

2. You can sign in with your Google, Apple, or Discord account on the sign-in page. You can also specify another email.

3. Upon sign-in, you can start immediately by choosing ready-made AI characters by category. Also, select gender and whether you want to use the NSFW filter.

4. If you want to create your own AI character, click Create a Character on the left menu pane. You can upload a JSON or Character Card Image file or create your character from scratch.

5. Choose to create your character from scratch. Give it the name you want and upload the desired picture. When choosing an image, respect the property rights so you don’t get into trouble. Creating an image in an image editor is best if you want to make it original.

6. In the Introduction field, enter how your AI characters would describe themselves. What do they like, do, etc.

7. Now choose if your character is publicly visible, tags (category), NSFW rating, and gender.

8. In the Character Definition section, fill in the following fields:

Greeting (What will your AI character first say to start a conversation.)

9. When you’re done creating your character, click Create and Chat! button at the end.

10. Now, you can try to chat with your new character. Please note that if you want others to chat with your AI character, enable it on the Visibility option.

Pricing

CrushOnAI is completely free to use with a limit of 50 messages per month, and conversation memory is deleted after 7 days of inactivity.

Paid subscription options include:

Standard plan : $5.99 per month, gives you access to 2000 messages/month, dedicated chat capacity with basic priority, the ability to create custom characters, and access to community characters.

: $5.99 per month, gives you access to 2000 messages/month, dedicated chat capacity with basic priority, the ability to create custom characters, and access to community characters. Premium plan : $14.99 monthly, gives you access to 6000 messages/month, has a good memory, and includes Standard plan features.

: $14.99 monthly, gives you access to 6000 messages/month, has a good memory, and includes Standard plan features. Deluxe plan: $49.99 per month, gives you unlimited messages/month, maximum memory, and other advanced features (adjust memory size, adjust AI message lengths, enhance Immersion Mode).

Be careful when paying and choosing the right plan for you because CrushOn doesn’t give refunds if you make a mistake.

CrushOnAI Review – Verdict

CrushOnAI can be the perfect choice if you want to unleash your creativity without limitations.

It offers an unfiltered environment where you can create characters and explore any topic you want. Although you must pay for its full features, you can do much with the free version too.