Krater AI Review: How Good Is the All-In-One AI Platform?

In this Krater AI review, I tested the platform which promises to offer an all-in-one AI solution. The number of AI tools and their uses are increasing rapidly, but with so many single products the cost can soon become expensive. Can this service help you avoid this situation?

I evaluated all its key tools, pricing, and performance. Here’s everything you need to know!

What Is Krater AI?

Krater.AI offers a single hub for a variety of AI apps and features, simplifying the process of generating AI content. It includes everything from standard chatbots and image generation to text-to-voice and coding.

Moreover, it combines OpenAI and other models and has plans for individuals and enterprises alike. Boasting more than 10 AI apps and 20+ use cases, is it the right solution for you?

Features

From a single dashboard, you can easily switch between tools and save your creations. Here’s a closer look at each AI app and my experience using them:

Copywriting

The Copywriting tool has templates and features for social media, marketing, and other content. Furthermore, you get 33 starting points, from writing an email to Facebook ad copy.

Each tool is tailored for a specific purpose, with all the necessary fields and parameters.

For example, I wanted to create an Instagram Caption, so I entered a description, tone of voice, and the number of copies.

I described my caption as the “launch of a new elegant cigar box product,” in a formal tone. The result was perfectly written, within the caption limit, and had the relevant hashtags.

All it lacks is the ability to post directly to your account. If you need to manage your social media workflow, Rapidely is a good alternative. Jasper AI also excels if your focus is marketing only.

Other notable AI copyrighting tools from Krater include:

Essay Writer – Create an essay based on notes, sources, and AI questions.

– Create an essay based on notes, sources, and AI questions. Blog Posts – Input your ideas and generate a blog post.

– Input your ideas and generate a blog post. Content Expander – Pad out your existing content with relevant, accurate, and unique content.

– Pad out your existing content with relevant, accurate, and unique content. Paraphraser – Reword your text or pasted content to be unique and engaging.

– Reword your text or pasted content to be unique and engaging. SEO Keywords – Enter a topic, niche, or primary keyword, and generate a list of keywords for SEO purposes.

When it comes to social media posts, Krater AI caters to YouTube titles, Instagram captions, TikTok descriptions, LinkedIn posts, Tweets, and has a dedicated hashtag generator. Moreover, you can even input a customer review and generate a relevant reply.

Chat with AI

The chatbot is familiar and essentially functions like ChatGPT. I like that you can upload files to explore content, generate summaries, and ask relevant questions.

It also has a useful prompt library to provide inspiration and guide you on how to accomplish certain tasks.

Image Generator

By combining FLUX.1, and DALL.E 2 and 3, the text-to-image generator is a powerful tool. You can select your desired dimensions and use prompts to generate the image from scratch.

I chose DALL.E 3 and went with a square 1024×1024 image with the prompt: “A cartoon dog chasing a ball down a grassy trail, the trail is lined with trees. Sunlight beams down.”

In less than a minute it produced a very nice cartoon image:

To test its complexity, I then entered a prompt for a lifelike image: “A photo-realistic city intersection at night. Cars wait at stop lights. The night is illuminated by the lights from building windows and cars.”

Overall, this isn’t a throwaway image generator and has clearly implemented the models it claims.

Besides the image generator, Krater AI also has an editor. You can upload images and photos for quick AI edits. This includes:

Upscale, denoise, and enhance

Instant background removal

Instant text removal.

In one click, it perfectly removed the background from my photo:

Although still blurry, upscaling did a surprisingly good job of removing noise from my test image.

Likewise, text removal was also quick, easy, and effective:

All these tools provide a fast way to accomplish what used to take minutes with traditional image editors.

For more complex pics, dedicated software like Aiarty Image Matting provides additional features.

Video Generator

Video generation uses a text-to-video process. Simply describe what you want to see, and choose the aspect ratio, and length between five and ten seconds.

The video generator is a new tool, and you can purchase access individually for $7/mo.

While it won’t create a masterpiece, it’s fun and useful for shorts.

Text-to-Voice

Text-to-voice isn’t the most comprehensive solution. Many dedicated text-to-speech AI tools are better. However, you can choose from six voices, with an equal mix of male and female. You can also change the speed but not tone, intonation, or other elements.

I chose a female voice and asked it to say: “Hi, my name is Sarah. I hope you find my review of Krater AI informative. I think you should sign up and give it a try!”

Nonetheless, I found it more than passable and you can test it yourself for free here and preview each voice.

Will it produce an entire podcast or clone a voice like Murf AI or WellSaid Labs? No, but it’s good for shorter projects.

Speech-to-Text

On the flip side, the speech-to-text tool is effectively an audio transcriber. You can record directly or upload an existing audio file, and it’ll transcribe it with punctuation.

During this Krater AI review, I tested the audio from a news piece on homelessness, featuring my narration and multiple speakers. The output was a wall of text, but it nailed the punctuation.

It was 100% accurate despite containing various locations, accents, and different background noise. My only recommendation would be an automated label for different speakers.

Audio Composer

This tool lets you generate custom audio compositions by specifying parameters such as genre, mood, tempo, duration, and more.

It’s a bit hit-or-miss, as you must describe what you want without selecting specific elements. However, it recognizes popular genres, including classical, jazz, hip-hop, electronic, and more.

Furthermore, you can use sound effect prompts like explosions, sirens, etc.

Audio length is limited to 30 seconds, so it’s not for creating entire songs. Nonetheless, it’s useful for podcast intros, commercials, or when adding something to an existing project.

I asked it to create: “A dramatic cinematic composition for a high-speed chase, including explosions sound effects and tires screeching.”

It was certainly dramatic, not short on explosions, and I did hear some tires screeching. However, it decided to add its own gunshots for good measure.

Coding

Krater AI’s Code Creator offers 22 different coding languages. Simply choose your language. E.g., in Python, describe what you need executing, and click Generate.

It displays the code in a nice window, and you can modify it yourself before exporting.

Additionally, it had no trouble when asked to: “Write a code to check prime numbers” using Python.

Because it’s geared specifically for coding, you don’t have to mess around with complex descriptions like a regular AI chatbot.

Plagiarism and AI Detector

Krater AI’s content detector ensures your existing content passes as not AI-generated or traditionally plagiarized. Simply switch between the two functions, paste your text, and click Check content.

For AI detection you get a detection percentage, while the plagiarism checker highlights troublesome sentences, along with the percentage.

When I used the intro to a Wiki page on skateboarding, it detected it as 100% plagiarized.

Similarly, when I ask ChatGPT to “summarize the sport of skateboarding”, it gets a 100% score for AI.

As far as content detectors go, it does exactly what you expect. There’s no need for a separate tool like Grubby AI.

How To Use Krater AI

You get five generations via any AI app for free, except the video generator. Here’s how to use it:

1. Go to Krater.AI and click Start Free or purchase a premium plan right away.

2. From the dashboard, you’ll find all its apps down the left-hand side.

3. Click any of these to open the tool and use its fields, dropdowns, and simple settings. Anything requiring images, audio, or video, is a simple drag-and-drop process.

5. For copywriting, you’ll first need to choose the feature you want.

6. Depending on the tool, click Download or Copy. Meanwhile, you can access your saved creations by clicking the History button.

Pricing

You can try Krater AI for free with five credits/generations. It offers the following monthly and yearly premium plans, the latter giving 28% off the comparative monthly price:

Personal ($9/mo or $84/yr) – 100 credits/mo and access to all tools

– 100 credits/mo and access to all tools Professional ($39/mo or $336/yr) – 1,000 credits/mo

– 1,000 credits/mo Enterprise ($399/mo or $3,444/yr) – 10,000 credits/mo.

Additionally, all plans come with a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Krater AI Review – Verdict

To conclude this Krater AI review, it’s an ambitious platform that mostly delivers. While some of its AI apps are limited in terms of length or advanced features, it’s great that you can access everything from one hub.

Furthermore, its extensive copywriting templates rival any standalone platform. It’s unfortunate it doesn’t integrate with social accounts and other marketing tools. However, the image generator and other editing tools work flawlessly.

With five free generations and an affordable $9 monthly plan, I say give it a try!