Aiarty Image Matting: The Ultimate Background Removal Software for PC?

Background removal tools are key for marketers, photographers, and designers. They make it easy to cut out unwanted objects, isolate the subject, and create compelling custom backgrounds. The rise of AI has made the process even easier, and in this Aiarty Image Matting review, I got hands-on with the software to see if it’s the ultimate background removal tool.

Whether your goal is clean product photos for an online store, designing eye-catching posts for social media, or creating consistent marketing materials to match your brand’s style, software like Aiarty Image Matting is invaluable for streamlining the editing process.

Common Problems With Background Removal

Aside from traditional lasso and magic wand tools, I find a lot of modern AI editors fail with complex images. For example, fine hair, fur, or transparent objects often end up with rough edges and leftover sections of background. Moreover, blending can be hit or miss when replacing backgrounds.

Some tools, especially online platforms, also struggle with speed and quality, requiring multiple attempts despite promising instant results. If your business needs fast, professional, and high-resolution output, here’s why Aiarty is worth considering.

Aiarty’s Cutting-Edge Approach

Aiarty Image Matting is at the forefront, utilizing AI models and gradient alpha matting. I found the software to offer a high level of precision for background removal, capturing the fine details like hair, fur, and transparency with natural and seamless blending.

It went through 18 months of algorithm re-engineering and was trained on a massive dataset of over 320,000 high-resolution images. It performs fast and consistently, even on my modest PC, and it’s highly optimized for different devices and hardware.

Unlike other tools, the software can effortlessly handle single edits or batches, producing professional-quality image matting with speed and accuracy.

Overall, it simplifies background removal and replacement, and is perfect for e-commerce, professional creatives, and personal projects alike.

Aiarty Image Matting – Stands Out Features

4 AI Models for Any Scenario

Aiarty Image Matting lets you choose from 4 different AI models to work with the most complex backgrounds. It can handle detailed edges and images with lots going on. Moreover, it makes isolating multiple objects easy.

Each model is fast and precise, and you get automatic updates, so you’ll always have access to the latest AI technology.

AlphaStandard V2 – Offers a good overall balance for optimum hair and blending. It’s also suitable for semi-transparent objects.

– Offers a good overall balance for optimum hair and blending. It’s also suitable for semi-transparent objects. AlphaEdge V2 – Provides more sharpness to objects but is less suitable for transparency.

– Provides more sharpness to objects but is less suitable for transparency. EdgeClear V2 – Focusses the most on sharpness and details.

– Focusses the most on sharpness and details. SolidMat V2 – Fine-tuned for simpler solid objects that are easily distinguishable from each other.

Sharp Edges in Complex Images

Aiarty Image Matting maintains fine details, resulting in sharp yet natural edges even with the most complicated images.

Thanks to its gradient alpha channel technology, it can matte soft edges regardless of differences in transparency. You get refined transitions and a smooth and natural blend without having to manually tweak the image.

In my testing, it had no trouble detecting individual hair strands and semi-transparent materials like lace or tulle.

Additional Refinement

Most of my test images didn’t require any additional editing. However, I like that Aiarty Image Matting provides advanced editing tools if you need them. There are tools for further refining edges, restoring details, and eliminating jagged lines or halos. With just a few strokes, these ensure every image looks polished and professional.

Eraser Tool – For erasing specific areas of the image that have been incorrectly detected as part of the foreground object. This lets you refine the edges and improve the overall result.

– For erasing specific areas of the image that have been incorrectly detected as part of the foreground object. This lets you refine the edges and improve the overall result. Brush Tool – Manually paint transparency onto the image to add more control and precision to the matting process.

– Manually paint transparency onto the image to add more control and precision to the matting process. Dodge Tool – Helps lighten specific areas of the image, making it useful for correcting brightness imbalances or enhancing details in the foreground object.

– Helps lighten specific areas of the image, making it useful for correcting brightness imbalances or enhancing details in the foreground object. Burn Tool – Conversely, this darkens specific areas of the image, enabling you to adjust shadows and contrast for a more balanced and natural-looking result.

You can also rotate, flip, and crop images, giving you full control over image orientation and framing.

Before matting, you can also 2X upscale your images. This allows you to enlarge them by two times the original, while sharpening and reducing noise. It’s particularly useful for 4K outputs, such as print media or e-commerce product displays.

Aiarty upscaling offers 3 AI models, which focus on detail, smoothness, or real photos.

Manual Selection for Flexible Matting

While Aiarty automatically detects objects in the image, you can also manually select specific areas for extraction. Simply choose the area to be extracted and let it work its magic. This feature is perfect for images with multiple objects or when you want more control over the matting process.

Ease of Use

Aiarty Image Matting offers a modern and easy-to-use interface. First it will detect your GPU to give the process some juice, and then download the latest models and resources.

I was good to go in a couple of minutes and used drag-and-drop to load my test image.

I then went straight to the “Start” button in the bottom right and in less than a minute, it automatically detected the foreground and removed the background.

I like that it has a slider for previewing the results, and in this case, it did an excellent job right away. However, you can easily alter the matting by using refinement on the right or the toolbar on the left.

Overall, Aiarty is straightforward and doesn’t require any traditional image editing skills.

Pricing

You can try Aiarty Image Matting for free for 10 days, after which you are limited to before-and-after comparisons. The following premium licenses are available:

Yearly License ($49.99) – 3 PC Licenses, all features unlocked, 24/7 email support.

– 3 PC Licenses, all features unlocked, 24/7 email support. Lifetime License ($75) – Same as above with lifetime updates.

– Same as above with lifetime updates. Yearly Commercial License ($1,999) – Priority support, custom features, increases batches to 3,000 files at once.

All licenses come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Aiarty Image Matting Review – Verdict

To conclude this Aiarty Image Matting review, the software provides an easy but powerful method for streamlining the matting process.

You can quickly remove background from image. Moreover, even a complex photo with lots of objects, detailed edges, and transparency differences, only takes a few more clicks to get right.

With a free trial available, it’s definitely worth checking out.