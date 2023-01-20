Microsoft: KB5021751 update counts users still using Office 2013, 2010, 2007 versions

Microsoft wants to check the number of users still using the out-of-support Office versions (and the soon-to-be out-of-support Office 2013 version), and it will do that through the KB5021751 it is pushing.

“This update is intended to help Microsoft identify the number of users running out-of-support (or soon to be out-of-support) versions of Office, including Office 2013, Office 2010, and Office 2007,” Microsoft said on its announcement on Tuesday. “This update will run one time silently without installing anything on the user’s device.”

The update can be automatically downloaded and installed by using Microsoft Update. The software company also ensures users of the safety of the file.

“Microsoft scanned this file for viruses by using the most current virus-detection software that was available on the date that the file was posted,” it explains. “The file is stored on security-enhanced servers that help prevent any unauthorized changes to it.”

After the installation, users do not have to restart their computers since the update won’t make changes and is purely for figure-identification purposes. Nonetheless, the Redmond company didn’t clarify the specific details that will be collected by the update, except for the number of users using the Office versions mentioned above. Thankfully, users can opt out of installing the update to their systems via the ‘Show or hide updates’ troubleshooter.

Office 2007 and Office 2010 have been out of support since October 2017 and October 2020, respectively. This coming April 11, Office 2013 will have its end-of-support date, prompting the software company to count the number of users still not embracing the latest Office version. And while KB5021751 will give the necessary figures Microsoft wants to see, it doesn’t have the power to push its products to its customers. With this, it is interesting to see the giant’s next move.