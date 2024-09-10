Is your Teams Rooms device run on Android? If so, we've got some good news

The aim is to correct "front-of-room display issues without physical support."

Microsoft has just added a new feature for Teams Rooms devices that are running an Android operating system—most specifically, to remotely switch screens when using dual displays.

As spotted in a recently added entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap site (Feature ID: 415243), Microsoft says that the new screen swap option can be accessed through device settings or the Teams admin center. It’s super handy, especially in rooms that use two screens—one for showing meeting participants and another for sharing content.

“Admins can switch the screens of Teams Rooms on Android devices in dual display mode remotely, correcting front-of-room display issues without physical support,” the Redmond company describes the feature, which is coming in November this year worldwide to Teams and Surface devices.

But don’t get confused with Android mobiles. These described devices aren’t regular Android phones or tablets, but rather Teams Rooms systems running on Android, like Logitech Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, Poly Studio X Series, and more, that have two separate displays.

Microsoft has been revamping users’ experience on Teams Rooms in recent months, so much so that it’s bringing the new Teams to Teams Rooms while deprecating Skype for Business for good.

Redmond’s very own Teams Rooms device, the latest Surface Hub 3, costs somewhere between $9,499 (a 50-inch screen, 1 Surface Hub pen, & 1 Surface Hub camera) and $24,999 (an 85-inch screen, two Surface Hub pens & 1 Surface Hub camera).

Its predecessor, the Surface Hub 2S, also got free migration to Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows.