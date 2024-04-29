Microsoft kills Skype for Business but brings new Teams to Teams Rooms on Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Are you a Microsoft Teams Rooms user on Windows? Well, we may have a polarizing piece of news for you.

Microsoft has just announced recently that the latest update, which brings the version number to 5.0.111.0, is rolling out to all Teams environments minus GCC-High consumers with this version installed.

This update brings the new generation of Teams that’s already available for folks on the desktop but also deprecates Skype for Business for good. And now, you won’t even be able to sign in or join Skype for Business meetings, even though it’s not exactly surprising considering Microsoft announced its end of support back in a November 2023 update.

Of course, still, a lot of new features are in the pipeline. Folks with 4K-enabled displays, like the new Surface Hub 3, now get native support for the resolution, although 4K video isn’t supported just yet.

You can also change the language of your Teams Rooms on the Microsoft Windows app, offering the same options for those on desktops, and join meetings with a QR code. Plus, the meetings’ Chat is now shown by default in Gallery View for Teams Rooms on Windows, among many other features.

You can update your Teams Rooms app through the Microsoft Store or manually. Check out the official changelog for the Teams Rooms app for Windows v. 5.0.111.0 on Microsoft’s website here.