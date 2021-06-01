Microsoft is known to be working on a new Outlook client for desktops. Dubbed Project Monarch, the aim is to create a “One Outlook” web app which can be deployed on Windows, Mac and also the web, much how apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams works identically on all desktop platforms. This means the app will maintain features such as notifications, off-line storage, share targets etc.

The web app is expected to be deployed in place of the UWP Mail and Calendar app, and be available to both free and commercial clients.

Today WindowsLatest reports that Microsoft may have let slip a picture of the new client in a post on the latest Office Insider Preview.

Behinds the organization explorer, the screenshot, which was posted as part of the article, shows an Outlook client with rounded corners, more rounded icons, a more spaced out taskbar and a generally cleaner look.

Project Monarch is only expected to bear fruit in around a year and the Windows 10 Mail and Calendar app is currently in maintenance mode.

What do our readers think of this glimpse of a slightly more stylish Outlook? Let us know below.