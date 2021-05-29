Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14122.20004(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office build adds Org Explorer to Outlook, making it easier for users to contextualize, visualize, and explore the people and teams around them. The new Office build also includes notable fixes for issues found in Word, Project, Outlook. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Org Explorer Outlook now features Org Explorer, a new app that enables you to contextualize, visualize, and explore the people and teams around you.? To give it a try, select the Org Explorer icon from the Home ribbon. You’ll see a pleasing visual display showing the people from your team or organization; select a person’s card or icon to view more details about them. Notable Fixes We fixed an issue where users were unable to move items across folders in “non-business” licensed Outlook versions. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where some comments were not saved when exporting a document to PDF.

We fixed an issue that prevented the editing of a new comment in an unprotected area of a document when Restricted Editing is applied.

We fixed an issue related to unneeded scrolling animation.

We fixed an issue causing intermittent crashes in the comments pane.

We fixed an issue that was causing a mismatch between the Editor pane theme and the system theme.

We fixed a performance issue related to working with large documents. Project Notable fixes We fixed an issue where assignments on manually scheduled tasks could be moved to an incorrect date.

We fixed an issue where the resource pool was unresponsive and couldn’t be opened.

We fixed an issue where an error was generated if you created a custom field formula that used the ProjectDate*/ProjectDur* functions with specific date or time parameters.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.