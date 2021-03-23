We have been hearing since October last year than the iPhone 13 would give the notch a haircut.

The controversial notch has remained unchanged since 2017, but today we have the first pictures of the slightly less deep version in the next iPhone.

MacRumors report that Greek phone repair company iRepair have managed to get their hands on 3 screen panels for the alleged device, a 5.4 inch, 6.1 inch and 6.7-inch model.

The images appear to suggest that Apple moved the speaker to the edge of the steel frame, allowing the notch to be a bit less deep.

Besides a smaller notch, the iPhone 13 is also expected to offer a 120 Hz screen, in-display fingerprint reader, upgraded cameras and the new A15 Bionic chipset. Prospective buyers should bear in mind however that the iPhone 14 is expected to get rid of the notch completely.

via PhoneArena