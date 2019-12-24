Now that we’re on the cusp of 2020, several leaks of the design of the next year’s flagship smartphones have already started to pour in. And the latest design that got leaked recently is of Apple’s next-generation iPhone — iPhone 12, courtesy of Macotakara.

Macotakara found the dummy mockup of the iPhone 12 on Alibaba and pictured it and was generous enough to share the leaked external design of the 2020 iPhone with us.

Gallery

As you can see in the above images, the upcoming iPhone 12 will look a lot like the existing iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, it’s not only the iPhone 11 Pro Max from which the iPhone 12 will draw inspiration from but the 2020 iPhone will also mimic the flat side design of the iPhone 4/4S/5.

A mark on the side of the device also indicates that there could be a new kind of Smart Connector(via 9to5mac). Moreover, the 3D mockup also suggests that the iPhone 12 will feature a 6.5-inch screen. You can watch the below video to have a detailed look at the upcoming iPhone 12.

Rumors earlier suggested that the next-generation iPhones releasing in 2020 will feature iPad Pro-like ProMotion 120Hz display. Apple is also rumored to bump up the RAM in its 2020 iPhones from the current 4GB to a more healthy 6GB. The Cupertino-based firm might also bundle free Airpods with the iPhone 12 next year, in a similar way to how Samsung bundled their Galaxy Buds with the Samsung Galaxy S10.