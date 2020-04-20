We have heard rumours that the iPhone 12 will feature a significantly smaller notch, but this was not confirmed by the leaked case schematics.

Now FrotPageTech’s John Posser, who has leaked other iPhone details before, has filled the gap by providing a schematic showing a significantly smaller notch.

The schematic shows that the smaller notch will not drop any functionality, with all the sensors still there.

Significantly however the earphone speaker has now moved from the notch to the bezel of the device.

The leak appears to put paid to any idea of a truly full-screen iPhone in the near future.

Earlier leaks revealed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have flat stainless steel edges as well as more sharply rounded corners like the iPad Pro. Also, the devices will have iPhone 5-like flat screen design on the front. In addition to the new design, the iPhone 12 Pro Max device will have a triple camera setup on the back. Apple will also have LIDAR 3D sensor for more advanced AR capabilities, and the iPad’s Smart Connector, which would allow the device to be connected to a new generation of accessories. According to the rumours, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro will have a 64 MP main camera, improved Night mode, improved HDR, Macro mode and improved zoom capabilities.

Now Jonas Daehnert AKA PhoneDesigner has taken all the new information and rendered what the iPhone 11 Pro Max will look like exactly.

Gallery

The design shows the much thinner screen bezels, square camera module, and smaller notch, which together adds up to a radically different look from before.

Via Pocketnow