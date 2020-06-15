We’ve been hearing about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 for more than six months, and even then the rumors have not been stopped surfacing since there a lot of things that are still unknown about the smartphone. Today, we also have something to share about the much-awaited iPhone 12.

New CAD drawings (computer-aided design) depicting the iPhone 12 have appeared on Twitter(via WinFuture). The new CAD drawings reveal no new information about the upcoming iPhone, but they give us some idea about the basic form of the device.

Interestingly, that notch that we’re seeing in the CAD drawings are similar to the previous generation iPhones, something that doesn’t go in line with previous rumors that suggested a smaller notch in iPhone 12. However, it’s worth noting that CAD representations don’t necessarily show the right size because the focus is more on depicting the overall shape of the smartphone. So, these drawings clearly don’t rule out the possibility of a smaller notch on the iPhone 12.

Earlier leaks revealed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have flat stainless steel edges as well as more sharply rounded corners like the iPad Pro. Also, the devices will have iPhone 5-like flat screen design on the front. In addition to the new design, the iPhone 12 Pro Max device will have a triple camera setup on the back. Apple will also have LIDAR 3D sensor for more advanced AR capabilities, and the iPad’s Smart Connector, which would allow the device to be connected to a new generation of accessories. According to the rumors, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro will have a 64 MP main camera, improved Night mode, improved HDR, Macro mode, and improved zoom capabilities.

Apple is eyeing an October release for its upcoming new iPhone, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. It’s widely believed that Apple will stick to the release date unless the current situation worsens. Assuming things will only improve in the coming days, it’s likely that we’re going to see new iPhones from Apple in the month of October.