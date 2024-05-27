Internet Explorer Alternatives: 5 Fast And Secure Options

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

I scoured the web to find the best Internet Explorer alternatives, and below, you can see the result of my work.

I compared each of the best browser options with Internet Explorer so you can better understand the differences and make an informed decision.

Ready? Let’s not waste any time!

5 Best Internet Explorer Alternatives

Opera is a great Internet Explorer alternative that offers a comprehensive suite of features to improve your browsing experience. The Blink engine powers Opera, thus ensuring you can explore the web quickly and efficiently. Internet Explorer uses Trident, which is slower.

This powerful browser has a built-in ad blocker that removes annoying ads and a free VPN service that gives you an additional layer of privacy and security. These features aren’t present in Internet Explorer.

Opera can run any Chrome extension, offering a library of additional functions and contributing to the browser’s customization process, while Internet Explorer doesn’t offer these extensions.

The browser’s Turbo mode compresses data, resulting in faster-loading web pages. This feature is handy for people using low-end PCs and is another feature that is not built into Internet Explorer.

Opera has a helpful sidebar that compiles messenger apps with social media, allowing quick access to any service you use often. I also enjoyed Opera’s video pop-out feature, which allowed me to watch a YouTube video while exploring the web. Unfortunately, Internet Explorer doesn’t have these capabilities either.

Opera’s interface is very customizable, so you can easily tweak the browsing experience according to your needs.

Pros

Built-in unlimited VPN service

Native ad blocker

Includes a battery saver and Turbo mode for mobile devices

Handy sidebar for quick message and social media access

Video pop-up feature perfect for multitasking

The start page is customizable

Built-in currency and unit converter

It can be used in multiple workspaces, each with its customizations

Cons

Not enough customization for power users

The built-in VPN may not be as effective as standalone apps

Get Opera

Mozilla Firefox is a powerhouse of customization and privacy and offers a wide range of add-ons that can extend its functionality even further.

Firefox is committed to privacy, evident from its choice to include Enhanced Tracking Protection. This protection blocks a wide range of trackers automatically, leaving Internet Explorer’s basic privacy settings in the past.

Mozilla is powered by the Quantum engine, so developers can optimize it for speed and the capacity to handle modern web applications quickly. These elements combined provide better performance than Internet Explorer.

Furthermore, Firefox ensures a consistent experience no matter what platform you use it on, unlike Internet Explorer, which is limited to Windows.

Firefox is open-source, which has ensured community-driven development and transparency, which sets it apart from Internet Explorer.

If you value a balance between performance, customization, privacy, and cross-platform compatibility, Firefox is a worthy option, while Internet Explorer doesn’t even begin the race.

Pros

Powerful private browsing with strong tracking protection

?pen-source with transparent development

Includes a multi-account container to separate browsing sessions

Built-in picture-in-picture mode for video-watching

Offers a VPN service

Supports thousands of add-ons

Low memory and resource usage

Works across various platforms and has mobile versions

Cons

It can become bloated with too many addons installed

There are some occasional performance issues with heavy web apps

It doesn’t include a free built-in VPN

Get Mozilla Firefox

Google Chrome is well-known on the market for its speed and simplicity. Its seamless integration with Google services ensures a streamlined browsing experience.

Chrome’s Web Store has a vast selection of extensions, providing you with all the tools you need to make the app yours and capable of handling your everyday web tasks. Internet Explorer has some extensions, but these services differ in variation, utility, and versatility.

Chrome outpaces Internet Explorer even when it comes down to performance and speed. Furthermore, Chrome’s automatic update system keeps the browser secure and updated without requiring user input, providing better protection against security threats than Internet Explorer.

Chrome ensures that most websites will function optimally because it’s compatible with modern web standards. Internet Explorer has been reported to have quite a few compatibility issues.

Google’s browser also has a very beginner-friendly interface, making it accessible to any user, while Internet Explorer provides an old-fashioned design.

Even though Chrome requires a bit more resources than Internet Explorer, its interface, vast extension library, speed, and robust security features make it a better choice.

Pros

High-speed browsing performance

The UI is simple and minimalist but well-designed

Automatically syncs bookmarks and passwords across devices

Has an Incognito mode for private browsing

Includes access to a vast library of extensions and apps

It gets regular security updates

Integrates seamlessly with all Google services

Cons

It can be a memory and resource hog with many tabs open

Privacy concerns due to Google’s data collection practices

Some extension quality control issues

Lacks a multi-account container functionality

Get Google Chrome

Vivaldi is a powerful browser designed for power users who want extensive customization features. The app is built on the Chromium engine and ensures fast and efficient browsing out of the box. The same can’t be said about Internet Explorer, which is, in comparison, sluggish.

Vivaldi has some special productivity tools, like tab stacking and note-taking, that are absent from Internet Explorer.

One of the most relevant perks of using Vivaldi is its fantastic user interface customization options, which aren’t in Internet Explorer’s outdated UI. You can customize every aspect of your Vivaldi experience, including keyboard shortcuts and appearance.

Furthermore, Vivaldi works seamlessly with Chrome extensions, thus opening the gates to a wide range of functionalities not available in Internet Explorer.

Vivaldi is perfect for any power user who wants a feature-rich and efficient browsing experience, unlike Internet Explorer’s dated user interface and features.

Pros

Very flexible with excellent customization features

Powerful tab management with tiling, stacking, and previews

Built-in note-taking and screenshot features

Its tracking and ad-blocking features are enabled by default

The user interface adapts depending on the window size

Includes some helpful web panel functionality for added productivity

Supports any Chrome extension

Has a fast release cycle with regular updates

Cons

Niche user base compared to Chrome

Doesn’t have a mobile version

It’s missing native tracking protection like Firefox

Higher resource usage than other streamlined browsers

Get Vivaldi

Microsoft Edge is the next step in the evolution of Internet Explorer. It offers a more modern browsing experience while adapting to current web standards.

Edge is also powered by the Chromium engine, allowing faster performance and improved compatibility with HTML5. This puts Internet Explorer’s Trident engine to shame.

Compared to Internet Explorer’s outdated interface, Edge is redesigned entirely to offer a cleaner and more intuitive layout.

This upgrade also includes great security features, similar to Firefox, offering protection against phishing, malware, and other online threats.

Edge can run a wide range of extensions, allowing you to expand and customize its capabilities to suit your needs perfectly. This feature doesn’t exist in Internet Explorer, making it basic and sluggish.

The new Microsoft browser also perfectly integrates with the Windows ecosystem, offering a seamless experience on PCs, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

Edge’s focus on speed, compatibility, security, and extensibility makes it a powerful contender in the browser market. It’s a well-received update from the slow, incompatible, security-issue-ridden Internet Explorer.

Pros

Uses the Chromium engine for compatibility and performance

Includes a Reader Mode that removes distractions

Uses Collections to gather, organize, and share web content

Vertical tabs and sleeping tabs for easy management

Uses Microsoft Defender SmartScreen for security

Integrates perfectly with Windows and Office apps

Supports extensions from the Chrome Web Store

It can incorporate Cortana and accept voice commands

Cons

Limited cross-platform compatibility

A smaller number of extensions compared to Chrome

Perceived lack of privacy compared to Firefox

Doesn’t have a multi-account functionality

Integration is limited to the Microsoft ecosystem

Get Microsoft Edge

How to Choose the Best Internet Explorer Alternatives

These are the most important aspects to look for when choosing the best Internet Explorer alternatives:

Evaluate how quickly each browser loads web pages and performs under various workloads . A fast and responsive browsing experience enhances productivity.

. A fast and responsive browsing experience enhances productivity. Consider the built-in privacy features offered by each browser . Options like tracking protection, ad-blockers, and VPN services can provide additional security and peace of mind .

. Options like can . Explore the degree of customization allowed by each browser. The ability to tailor the user interface , install extensions , and personalize settings can significantly improve the browsing experience.

allowed by each browser. The ability to , , and can significantly improve the browsing experience. Examine how well each browser integrates with other services and platforms you frequently use . Seamless integration can streamline workflows and enhance productivity.

. Seamless integration can streamline workflows and enhance productivity. Prioritize browsers that receive regular security updates and have robust mechanisms to p rotect against cyber threats, malware, and phishing attempts .

and have robust mechanisms to p . Consider the overall user-friendliness and intuitiveness of each browser’s interface. A well-designed and intuitive user experience can make browsing more enjoyable and efficient.

Summary

Choosing the right browser to replace Internet Explorer will require you to consider your priorities.

Opera offers innovative features like a built-in VPN and data compression, and Chrome excels in speed, simplicity, and Google integration. Mozilla champions privacy and customization, while Vivaldi caters to power users who want extensive customization and productivity tools. Edge provides a modern Chromium-based experience that’s integrated perfectly with Windows.

Identify which elements are more important for you, and then choose the browser that best aligns with your requirements and preferences.