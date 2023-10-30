Facebook and Instagram reveal paid ad-free plans for European users

To comply with European regulations, Meta today announced that it will offer a monthly paid subscription to use Facebook and Instagram without any ads in the EU, EEA and Switzerland. Users can continue to use these services for free with the existing ad supported model as well.

How much does it cost to subscribe to Facebook and Instagram?

€9.99/month if you subscribe on the web

€12.99/month if you subscribe via Play Store or App Store on Android and iOS respectively.

Once you purchase the subscription anywhere, it will apply to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Center.

Until March 1, 2024, the initial subscription covers all linked accounts in a user’s Accounts Center.

From March 1, 2024, an additional fee of €6/month on the web and €8/month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center.

The subscription with no ads will be available only for people aged 18 and up.

“We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalized products and services regardless of their economic status. It also allows small businesses to reach potential customers, grow their business and create new markets, driving growth in the European economy. And like other companies we’ll continue to advocate for an ad-supported internet, even with our new subscription offering in the EU, EEA and Switzerland. But we respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them,” wrote Meta team while announcing the new subscription plan.