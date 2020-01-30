A month ago Facebook replaced the OSMeta Instagram app for Windows with a new Progressive Web App (PWA).

The old app was rarely updated, with the last update nearly 18 months earlier. Today Facebook released its first update for the new PWA, which will hopefully be a sign of what’s to come.

Noticed by WindowsBlogItalia, the update adds support for direct messages.

Users can now access direct messages from the web app by visiting pages or profiles and are now able to send messages also.

The update also includes the usual bug fixes and improvements.

The PWA is available to download from the Store here.