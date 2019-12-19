Nearly 18 months after the last update to the Instagram app for Windows 10, ALumia reports that Facebook is planning to replace their Windows 10 OSMeta app with a Progressive Web App.

Gallery

The switch has its plusses and minuses. The previous desktop app was last updated on the July 13, 2018 and a PWA may see more activity.

On the other hand, it seems unlikely a PWA will support advanced features such as AR camera filters and will have similar restrictions to the Instagram website.

ALumia expects the new app to roll out before the end of the year.

Given that the Twitter PWA has worked out quite well, do our readers welcome this news? Let us know below.