Improved Box and Microsoft Teams integration is coming next month

Early this year, Box announced new integrations with Microsoft 365 including the integration of Box within Microsoft Teams. This integration allowed users to access and share Box content directly in Teams channels or chats. All channel content was available with the new Box Files Tab. In addition, team level deployment was available with automated folder creation and permission mapping between Box and Teams.

At the first-ever BoxWorks Digital, Box is announcing new capabilities to Box and Microsoft Teams integration. Read about the new capabilities below.

Users can choose a Box folder to be synced automatically with a Microsoft Teams chat

Instantly grant access to Box files from within Teams

Receive Box notifications related to content activity directly within Teams

In addition to improved Box and Microsoft Teams integration, Box today also announced Apple Pencil support in Box iOS app and Annotations feature for Box mobile and tablet apps.

Source: Box