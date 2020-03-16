Box announces integration within Microsoft Teams and updated add-in for Outlook mobile

Box today announced new integrations with Microsoft 365 including the integration of Box within Microsoft Teams, updated Box add-in for Microsoft Outlook on mobile and new security and identity integrations. The new Box add-in for Outlook will allow users to save their email attachments directly to Box. The new Box integration in Teams will be generally available from March 31st. You can learn more about today’s announcements from Box below.

Microsoft Teams integration:

The all-new Box and Microsoft Teams integration will be generally available starting March 31, 2020. This integration enables users to access and share Box content directly in Teams channels or chats. All channel content will be available with the new Box Files Tab. In addition, team level deployment will be available with automated folder creation and permission mapping between Box and Teams.

New Box Add-in for Microsoft Outlook:

Available today, the new Box Add-in for Microsoft Outlook will now support saving email attachments to Box for both iOS and Android. This builds on the existing support for the Outlook app on Windows, Mac or web with Box for Outlook. This comes on the heels of the February general availability of Microsoft’s new unified mobile Office app, which supports Box. This integration enables users to open, edit and save Box files directly within the new Office app.

Azure AD integration:

Available today, admins can use Box Shield to restrict printing and downloads of files in Box from Office 365 web editors (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) based on Box security classifications. Later this year, a new Azure AD integration will provide one-click single-sign-on (SSO), enabling customers to set up the configuration with minimal effort. In addition, Box will be adding support for Microsoft Authenticator for 2-factor authentication of managed users and external collaborators via time-based OTP (one-time password). Box will also extend Intune support for additional use cases such as Mobile Application Management (MAM) with Mobile Device Management (MDM) enrollment for Android devices. Finally, Box will be investing to build a new Azure Information Protection (AIP) integration to read and enforce AIP classification labels using Box Shield in the second half of 2020.

Tens of thousands of customers across every industry and in every region are using Box together with Microsoft,” said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box. “That is why we are working to make the Box experience in Microsoft 365 as seamless as possible, providing users with a powerful combination to transform the way they work.”

Source: Box