Image Creator from Designer's swipe bug only shows one image in Copilot mobile app

This annoying bug has been present for quite a few days.

Users have reported a bug that’s currently plaguing Image Creator from Designer, especially when accessed through the Microsoft Copilot mobile app.

Image Creator from Designer in the Copilot mobile app gets stuck on a single image upon swiping, even though multiple images are generated. This Redditor details this bug, saying that it’s been around for the past few days.

And of course, people aren’t too happy about it, but they’re still hopeful that Microsoft will patch this error in the next few days. Some even report issues with seeing different images than what’s generated.

As a temporary solution, you can access each generated image individually by selecting them directly, even though this workaround may not be ideal due to potential data consumption concerns.

Formerly known as Bing Image Creator, Image Creator from Designer is a text-to-image feature that lets you make your wildest imagination come to life.

It works just the same as the DALL-E 3-powered image generator on ChatGPT Plus: simply put any word prompts of whatever you want, and then let the AI do its job.

Not too long ago, Microsoft also faced criticism for seemingly removing its AI brush tool from the Designer app without prior announcement, and suspecting users were taking to social media.