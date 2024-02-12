Microsoft Designer quietly removes AI brush removal tool, users are furious

The company has a history of silently removing or adding features to Windows 11

Microsoft has reportedly removed the AI-powered brush removal tool from its Microsoft Designer app. Some users are taking their frustration on social media, and it’s safe to say that it’s not going so well.

Formerly known as Bing Image Creator, Image Creator from Designer used to have the AI-powered brush removal tool. This magical feature allows users to perfect their AI-generated images and remove any unwanted part of the image after prompting the AI chat.

But now, as Redditors have spotted, there is no option to take advantage of this feature. Instead, what remains is the “Remove Background” and “Blur Background” only.

And they were right. Here’s what it looks like now, without the brush tool:

Of course, users are disappointed. Some even go as far as saying that Microsoft is prepping this to be a paid feature in the future. One says, “I, too, often used it to remove unwanted parts in the pictures generated (extra fingers, suspenders that I don’t want, texts describing characters floating on their heads, etc.)”

Microsoft has a history of silently removing or adding features to Windows 11. Just recently, the company has quietly added AI features called Speak for Me and Automatic super-resolution (Auto SR) for insiders in the Canary and Dev channels.

The reason varies. Sometimes Microsoft quietly pulls or adds features to test some changes or rework some improvements to them.

Have you also experienced this slight change in Microsoft Designer? Let us know in the comments!