HypeM Downloader: 5 Powerful Apps

I scoured the web to find the best HypeM downloader, and below are my top five choices.

Scroll down to find out their capabilities!

Best HypeM Downloader

1. YT Saver

YT Saver interface

YT Saver is a powerful HypeM downloader that covers all your downloading needs from various online sources. You can grab music from this platform with ease!

YT Saver downloading

Pasting the YT Saver app link will start the analysis and download process.

YT Saver converting

Depending on your download settings, YT Saver will also allow you to automatically convert the file’s format.

YT Saver downloaded

After the download is completed, YT Saver moves the task into the Downloaded tab, where you can access it easily.

YT Saver playing audio

Pros:

  • It has a simple interface for intuitive navigation
  • Supports various other video platforms
  • It has a built-in web browser to browse websites easily
  • Offers fast download speeds
  • Allows downloading in HD and 4K
  • Compatible with Windows 7/8/10/11 and MacOS 10.10 or later

Cons:

  • Limited output options compared to other downloaders
  • No built-in video editing features

Get YT Saver

2. WinXVideo AI

WinXVideo AI interface

WinXVideo AI is an amazing HypeM downloader that lets you grab and enjoy your favorite music offline.

WinXVideo AI with link

Paste the link in the app and then click the Analyze button to start the process.

WinXVideo AI download options

You can customize the download settings beforehand.

WinXVideo AI download completed

Finally, you can play the music in your preferred media player as soon as the download finishes.

Pros:

  • Offers AI-powered video enhancement for superior quality
  • You can download entire YT playlists
  • It has a built-in browser
  • It has some built-in screen recording and editing tools
  • Swift conversion speeds enable the quick processing of videos
  • You can download 360-degree VR videos

Cons:

  • High system resource requirements
  • The output customization options could be better

Get WinXVideo AI

3. AquaClip

AquaClip interface

AquaClip is a great HypeM downloader that covers all your music downloading needs and offers an excellent interface.

AquaClip with link

Pasting the link within the app shows you the menu above, and all you have to do is press Enter after.

AquaClip download options

You can now customize the download size, format, and location. In this case, it’s an MP3 file.

AquaClip downloaded

Pros:

  • It comes with a built-in video search feature
  • Intuitive and user-friendly interface for easy video downloading
  • Guarantees zero quality loss
  • It works with various websites
  • Downloads videos in multiple formats

Cons:

  • Occasional compatibility issues
  • It has no built-in video editing features

Get AquaClip

4. VideoProc Converter AI

VideoProc Converter AI interface

VideoProc Converter AI works excellently as a HypeM downloader but also has other AI-powered video editing features.

VideoProc Converter AI with link

After pasting the link for the HypeM song you want, click the Analyze button to start the process.

VideoProc Converter AI download options

Customize your download location depending on your needs, and click the Download Selected Videos.

VideoProc Converter AI downloaded

Finally, you can play the song on your PC without worrying about a stable internet connection.

Pros:

  • AI-powered video conversion features
  • Supports a wide range of video formats and resolutions
  • It comes with some built-in video editing tools
  • It has a batch-processing feature
  • Customizable output settings
  • It lets you download videos from 1,000+ popular sites

Cons:

  • Limited customization options for AI features
  • High system resource requirements

Get VideoProc Converter AI

5. WinX YouTube Downloader

WinX YouTube Downloader interface

WinX YouTube Downloader has reliably worked with HypeM during my tests and it can do the same for a wide range of other websites.

WinX YouTube Downloader with link

As with other software, pasting the link within the app is simple. You can then press Analyze and customize the download settings.

WinX YouTube Downloader download options

After you’re satisfied with the options, click the Download Selected Videos and wait for the process to complete.

WinX YouTube Downloader downloaded

Clicking the folder icon from the software will open the download folder. You can then listen to your favorite music offline.

Pros:

  • No ads on install
  • Offers batch downloading
  • Supports downloading from other various websites
  • Built-in video converter
  • Includes a built-in video player for previewing downloaded videos
  • It can download online subtitles

Cons:

  • It doesn’t offer advanced video editing features
  • The interface design feels a bit outdated

Get WinX YouTube Downloader

How To Download From HypeM?

  1. Download, install, and open YT Saver.ytsaver interface
  2. Paste the HypeM webpage link within the app and wait for the download to complete.ytsaver downloading
  3. Click the Download tab.ytsaver downloaded
  4. Play the downloaded audio.PLaying downloaded audio

No, it’s not legal to download from HypeM.

To answer this question, I reviewed the HYPEM Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Here’s what I found during my research:

  • The terms explicitly state that subscribers cannot download content from the site without prior written permission from Hype Machine or the copyright holder identified in the content’s copyright notice. This prohibition extends to any unauthorized copying or storage of content available on the site.
  • HYPEM also disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, reliability, availability, completeness, legality, or operability of the material or services provided on the site. You should acknowledge that HYPEM is not liable for any harm resulting from the use of the site or the downloading of content contained therein.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Explore my selection of the best HypeM downloader apps and pick your favorite one!

Share your choice in the comments below.

