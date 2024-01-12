Best Audio Converter for Windows in 2024

Reading time icon 8 min. read

Calendar icon Updated January 12th, 2024

Calendar icon Published January 12th, 2024

by Vladimir Popescu
updated on Jan 12th, 2024 published on Jan 12th, 2024

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Best Audio Converter for Windows

Finding the best audio converter for Windows can be overwhelming considering the number of options to explore.

I’ve taken the time to test 20+ audio converters, and you can see my findings below. Read on for more details about my research process and the results.

Best Audio Converter for Windows

1. Audials Music 2024

Audials Music 2024 interface

Audials Music 2024 is my top pick for the best audio converter for Windows, and I think you’ll agree.

Audials Music 2024 streaming

This software offers a wide range of features. It’s well known for its capability to record music with high fidelity from any streaming source.

Audials Music 2024 files

After the recording is completed, Audials will allow you to convert the file to any format you need.

Audials Music 2024 Media Collections

This powerful software allows you to store HiRes quality music in various frequencies, including 44.1kHZ, 48kHz, 96kHz, and even 192kHz.

Audials Music 2024 Queue

This means that the quality of your recordings will be crystal clear and lossless, perfect for even the most experienced audiophiles.

Audials Music 2024 quality settings

During my testing, I found that the Audials Music app connects perfectly with the Audials software.

Pros:

  • Supports a wide range of audio file formats
  • Includes a wide range of advanced audio settings
  • Results are offered without any loss of quality
  • Full guarantee that your data will always be private
  • Supports batch conversion for more efficiency

Cons:

  • The price might be too much for some users
  • The interface could be confusing for beginners

Get Audials Music

2. Stellar Audio Converter

Stellar Audio Converter interface

Stellar Audio Converter is another helpful app that can convert your audio files to almost any format you need.

The simple interface ensures you won’t get lost in complicated settings and options.

Stellar Audio Converter file uploaded

You can drag-and-drop the files you want to upload or click the Add File button from the center of the screen.

Stellar Audio Converter presets

After uploading the file, you must choose the desired output by type and format.

Stellar Audio Converter advanced settings

You can choose the codec to use, bitrate, sample rate, and channel in the Advanced Settings tab.

Stellar Audio Converter converting file

The conversion process is fast, but the free version only accepts conversions for files no longer than 3 minutes.

Stellar Audio Converter completed

To get this app’s full power, you must purchase a license.

Pros:

  • Includes a variety of video options as well
  • The interface is easy to use and navigate
  • The conversion process is very fast

Cons:

  • It doesn’t include in-depth audio features like other options

Get Stellar Audio Converter

3. Switch Audio Video Converter

Switch Audio Video Converter interface

The Switch Audio Video Converter from NCH Software is my second pick because of its wide range of features.

Switch Audio Video Converter options

Even though the user interface isn’t as pretty as the previous software, navigation is streamlined.

Switch Audio Video Converter Streaming

What makes this software stand out from the crowd is the fact that it supports over 40 audio file formats.

Switch Audio Video Converter formats

It can compress and convert sound files in seconds.

Switch Audio Video Converter convert menu

The developers also included a batch conversion feature to improve its efficiency.

Switch Audio Video Converter effects menu

During my testing, the Switch Audio Converter applied automatic audio normalization during the conversion.

Pros:

  • It has a simple interface with user-friendly design
  • Supports a wide range of audio formats
  • Very fast conversion speed that saves time
  • The price is reasonable, making it accessible

Cons:

  • It doesn’t include advanced features
  • The interface looks a bit outdated

Get Switch Audio Video Converter

4. Freemake Audio Converter

Freemake Audio Converter interface

Freemake Audio Converter is another software option that does the job quickly.

This powerful app supports over 40 file formats, including MP3, WMA, WAV, FLAC, AAC, M4A, and OGG.

Freemake Audio Converter formats

The simple and user-friendly interface ensures that even novices can successfully convert audio.

Freemake Audio Converter audio uploaded

Basically, you need to choose the audio files you want to convert, pick an output format, and hit the convert button.

Freemake Audio Converter quality options

As with the previous software, Freemake Audio Converter also includes batch audio conversion for a more time-efficient process.

Freemake Audio Converter converted succesfully

That being said, the free version only covers audio files less than 3 minutes long.

Pros:

  • Can be used free for audio file conversion shorter than 3 minutes
  • Very easy to use with a simple design
  • Includes support for a large number of audio formats

Cons:

  • Users must pay to convert bigger audio files
  • It tries to install another software

Get Freemake Audio Converter

5. Any Audio Converter

Any Audio Converter interface

Any Audio Converter, as the same suggests, supports various audio formats like WAV, WMA, OGG, AAC, MP3, and many others.

Any Audio Converter adding files

This simple tool works best when dealing with a task that only involves converting files.

Any Audio Converter output

This tool also contains a great online video downloader and converter.

Any Audio Converter import video

Furthermore, you can extract audio from CDs to MP3 and save them on your preferred device.

Any Audio Converter play video

You can also edit ID3 tags with Any Audio Converter to keep your music library organized.

Pros:

  • Supports batch conversion of audio and video files
  • Includes a playlist and channel downloads
  • Successfully converts lossless formats, maintaining the quality
  • Includes CUE splitting and cover art detection

Cons:

  • The process of selecting destination folders can be cumbersome
  • It can’t select folders to convert

Get Any Audio Converter

6. MediaHuman Audio Converter

MediaHuman Audio Converter interface

MediaHuman Audio Converter is a freeware audio conversion tool that does the job perfectly.

MediaHuman Audio Converter formats

It supports various file formats such as MP3, WMA, WAV, FLAC, OGG, OPUS, etc.

MediaHuman Audio Converter Stereo settings

This tool can easily split lossless audio files using CUE and extract audio files from videos.

MediaHuman Audio Converter itunes playlist

Because it uses multiple CPU cores when converting in batch mode, you get fast and effective results.

MediaHuman Audio Converter file converted

To simplify it, the developers included a drag-and-drop feature, and you can add artwork to converted files.

MediaHuman Audio Converter effects menu

This ensures that your music library will not only sound great but look great as well.

Pros:

  • It has a clean and easy-to-use interface
  • Includes a wide range of output format options

Cons:

  • Choosing the destination folder could be confusing for some users
  • It doesn’t include batch convert options

Get MediaHuman Audio Converter

7. Audio-Convert

Audio-Covert website

Audio-Covert is a powerful free online tool that supports easy conversion for audio files.

Audio-Covert uploading audio

The process is intuitive, and the results are without audio quality loss.

The software supports various file formats, including MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, MIDI, AAC, etc.

Audio-Covert file types

The great thing about Audio-Convert is that it allows you to convert files of any size and works quickly.

Audio-Covert output format

Even more, you can customize the output of your file by changing audio settings.

Audio-Covert converting

Best of all, the conversion process is fast.

Pros:

  • Works directly inside the browser, so no download is needed
  • Supports bulk conversions for files of various formats
  • There’s no size limit for audio files

Cons:

  • It includes Dropbox uploading features, but you can’t save files there after the conversion
  • Large banner ads

Get Audio-Convert

8. Zamzar Audio Converter

Zamzar Audio Converter website interface

Zamzar Audio Converter is another free online audio converter that performs perfectly. You can also download the Zamzar Audio Converter app for easier access.

Zamzar Audio Converter App Interface

Downloading the app will automatically add an option Convert to… to the right-click menu of your Windows device.

Zamzar Audio Converter right-click menu options

This handy website/app covers a wide spectrum of audio formats.

Zamzar Audio Converter music formats

Overall, the Zamzar Audio Converter is a handy tool to have at your disposal.

Pros:

  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Can be used both online and locally
  • Supports a variety of audio and video formats

Cons:

  • Offers only 5 hours of audio conversion for free
  • For batch conversion, you’ll need to purchase a license

Get Zamzar Audio Converter

How I Chose the Best Audio Converter for Windows

  1. The software should support a variety of audio formats.
  2. I tested the software to ensure that the conversion quality was high-end.
  3. I’ve only picked tools that were easy to use.
  4. I’ve taken conversion speed into account.
  5. Extra features like batch conversion and metadata editing are a good addition.
SoftwareSupported FormatsConversion QualityEase of UseConversion SpeedExtra Features
Audials Music5/55/55/55/5Streaming and recording capabilities
NCH Switch Audio Video Converter5/54/55/54/5Batch processing, extraction from DVDs
Freemake Audio Converter5/53/55/53/5Basic editing, merging, and trimming
Stellar Audio Converter5/54/54/54/5Batch processing, basic editing features
Any Audio Converter4/54/55/53/5CD ripping, video to audio conversion
MediaHuman Audio Converter4/55/54/55/5Batch processing, iTunes integration
Audio-Convert3/53/55/5Depends on internet connectionOnline conversion, no software installation required
Zamzar Audio Converter4/54/55/5Depends on internet connectionOnline conversion, file-sharing options

You may also be interested in:

How To Use the Best Audio Converter for Windows

  1. Download Audials Music from the official source.Download Audials Music
  2. Install it on your PC.Audials Installation PC
  3. Drag and drop your audio file inside the software.Dragging and dropping audio file
  4. Choose Convert from the options.Audials Convert Option
  5. Click the drop-down arrow and choose your format and quality option.Audials audio quality
  6. Choose where to save the output file or overwrite the original file.Audials choosing output location
  7. Click Queue and then Start.Audials start conversion process

As you can see, this list covers all your audio conversion needs. Now you can choose the best audio converter for Windows.

Share your choice in the comment section below!

More about the topics: audio converter, windows