After the closing date of the Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice shuttered with over $8 million raised, Humble Bundle has started their own charity event with the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle.

The Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle offers donators a massive collection of 50 games and 24 comics/ books for just $30 or £25.50.

Here’s a list of what’s included:

Games!

Baba is You

Hyper Light Drifter

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Spelunky

Football Manager 2020

Kerbal Space Program

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Observer

NBA 2K20

Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing

FTL: Advanced Edition

BioShock Remastered

This War of Mine Final Cut

Endless Space Collection

Armello

Age of Wonders 3

Overlord 2

Surviving Mars

Kingdom: Classic

Eastside Hockey Manager

Gonner Blueberry Edition

Overgrowth

Company of Heroes 2

The Ball

Super Time Force Ultra

System Shock Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Broken Age

Newt One

All You Can Eat

A New Beginning – Final Cut

No Time to Explain Remastered

Knights of Pen and Paper 2

StarCrossed

Vertiginous Golf

EarthNight

Plunge

Pestrquest

Realpolitiks

Elite Dangerous

My Memory of Us

MirrorMoon EP

In Between

Gunscape Standard Edition

Neo Cab

Regular Human Basketball

Planet of the Eyes

Crowntakers

Framed Collection

Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker DLC

Comics and Books!

Attack on Titan Anthology

Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network

Shaft: A Complicated Man

Black History in Its Own Words

Prince of Cats

Bitter Root vol. 1

The Man Who Cried I am

Twelve Years a Slave

Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids

Starfinder Core Rulebook

Resist! Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against

Falling In Love With Hominids

Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School

Six Days in Cinncinati

Decolonizing Wealth (also offered in audiobook format)

The Book of Awesome Black Americans

Unsung America

Seven Sisters and Brothers

The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America

The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World

Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved

We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders

The Smart Girl’s Guide to Privacy

The Rust Programming Language

The Humble Fight for Racial Justice bundle will be supporting the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward and The Bail Project.

If you want to pick up the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle, follow this link here.