After the closing date of the Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice shuttered with over $8 million raised, Humble Bundle has started their own charity event with the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle.
The Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle offers donators a massive collection of 50 games and 24 comics/ books for just $30 or £25.50.
Here’s a list of what’s included:
Games!
- Baba is You
- Hyper Light Drifter
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- Spelunky
- Football Manager 2020
- Kerbal Space Program
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Observer
- NBA 2K20
- Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- This War of Mine Final Cut
- Endless Space Collection
- Armello
- Age of Wonders 3
- Overlord 2
- Surviving Mars
- Kingdom: Classic
- Eastside Hockey Manager
- Gonner Blueberry Edition
- Overgrowth
- Company of Heroes 2
- The Ball
- Super Time Force Ultra
- System Shock Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Broken Age
- Newt One
- All You Can Eat
- A New Beginning – Final Cut
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2
- StarCrossed
- Vertiginous Golf
- EarthNight
- Plunge
- Pestrquest
- Realpolitiks
- Elite Dangerous
- My Memory of Us
- MirrorMoon EP
- In Between
- Gunscape Standard Edition
- Neo Cab
- Regular Human Basketball
- Planet of the Eyes
- Crowntakers
- Framed Collection
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker DLC
Comics and Books!
- Attack on Titan Anthology
- Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network
- Shaft: A Complicated Man
- Black History in Its Own Words
- Prince of Cats
- Bitter Root vol. 1
- The Man Who Cried I am
- Twelve Years a Slave
- Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- Resist! Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against
- Falling In Love With Hominids
- Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School
- Six Days in Cinncinati
- Decolonizing Wealth (also offered in audiobook format)
- The Book of Awesome Black Americans
- Unsung America
- Seven Sisters and Brothers
- The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America
- The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World
- Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved
- We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders
- The Smart Girl’s Guide to Privacy
- The Rust Programming Language
The Humble Fight for Racial Justice bundle will be supporting the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward and The Bail Project.
If you want to pick up the Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle, follow this link here.
