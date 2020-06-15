Update: The Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality has successfully raised over $7 million dollars to support multiple aspects of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The bundle, which supports the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund, currently grants donators 1,704 games for a minimum donation of just $5.

Over 7 MILLION raised, with 18 hours remaining! Think about that, 3.5 million EACH, going to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund. Be sure grab the bundle, and tell everyone you know before it ends! https://t.co/JCCnqMWHX9 — itch.io (@itchio) June 15, 2020

While the bundle asked for a goal of $5 million, a massive 691,463 contributors have successfully smashed that goal, bringing it to a staggering 141% mark.

There’s still over 16 hours left to support the bundle right here.

Original Story: Like games? Like helping causes? Like DRM-free things? If you answered yes to at least one of those questions, then good news – the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality on itch.io is perfect for you.

The bundle contains an entire 1,237 (and counting!) items, the majority of which are games, and costs just $5. That’s right – you’re getting over 100 DRM-free projects for just the price of a half-decent sandwich.

If you were to purchase everything in the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality separately, it’d cost you somewhere around $3,474, depending on sales and other various factors. That’s a lot of sandwiches.

The Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality is also pay-what-you-want, starting with the minimum donation of $5 and going as high as you want. All proceeds are being split 50/50 between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund.

At the time of publishing, the bundle has raised an entire $2,473,639.50.

2 MILLION dollars now going to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund. We are so proud of our community and all who have participated or donated. Thank you so much! https://t.co/JCCnqMWHX9 — itch.io (@itchio) June 7, 2020

As a heads up, not all 1,000+ projects included in the bundle are games. There are also books, game engines, sprite resources, widgets, tabletop RPGs, toolkits, visual novels, and various other delights.

You’ll also only be able to download your chosen items directly from the itch.io page (you’ll be sent a special link, so try not to lose it!) and no Steam keys will be supplied.

If you’re not up to sifting through 1,000+ items, we’ve listed some of our favourites from the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality below. And by “our favourites” we mean “the author enjoyed these enough to make a list of them.”

You can buy the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality by following the link here. The offer ends in just over a week, so don’t delay!