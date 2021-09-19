We reported 2 weeks ago that human-readable site information was in development in Microsoft’s Edge browser.

Now a flag for the same feature has also shown up in Google’s Chrome browser.

It is enabled by a new About this site flag in chrome://flags.

At present, it is not functional, but it will likely look similar to the Edge version below:

The “About this site” feature makes the information in the site information pop-up more useful by adding an option to show actual information for a site derived from Wikipedia.

via Leo Varela