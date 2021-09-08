Seeing a lock icon and knowing a site uses HTTPS is not really a guarantee the site is not trying to scam you these days. Microsoft is working on making the information in the site information pop-up more useful by adding an option to show actual information from a site derived from Wikipedia.

A toggle is currently available for this in Edge Dev and Edge Canary as a controlled roll-out.

The information adds part of the Wikipedia entry to the site information pop-up.

It also includes links to the site’s social pages.

The move is interesting, but I suspect there is room for controversy if a website does not agree with its description on Wikipedia.

What do our readers think of this move? Let us know below.

via Leo Varela