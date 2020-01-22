Now that we’re only a couple of months away from the launch of Huawei P40 series, several pieces of information related to the smartphone have started to surface online. The flagship P40 Pro has recently been spotted in the wild giving us a closer look at the smartphone from the front and back. But there is a lot more about the smartphone that we don’t know yet.

One of the few things that we didn’t know about the Huawei P40 Pro until now is the color options that the smartphone will be available in. According to renowned leaker Evan Blass, the Huawei P40 Pro will also be available in the Mint Green color option. So, we now have a third color option besides Black, White. This, however, doesn’t rule out the possibility of Huawei P40 Pro launching in more than three color options.

As of now, we don’t about the Huawei P40 Pro smartphone in great detail. That said, we know a few key pieces of information about the camera of the smartphone. According to previous rumors, the P40 Pro will feature a rectangular camera module that will house five cameras along with a two-tone flash. The camera module will also feature a Leica branding, just like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones.

Huawei is rumored to have three smartphones in the P40 series and is expected to launch all of them in the month of March this year.