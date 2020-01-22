Huawei is one of the leading Android smartphone manufacturers despite the fact that the U.S. sanction caused significant damage to its smartphone business by not allowing the company to freely trade with other American companies. But fortunately for Huawei fans, the Chinese manufacturer is going to go ahead with its upcoming releases including the flagship Huawei P40 series.

Huawei p40 Pro is the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone and it has recently been spotted in the wild. A well-known leaker Digital Chat posted a couple of photos of the P40 Pro on Chinese social media Weibo giving a closer look at what the smartphone looks like both from the front and the back.

According to the images posted on Weibo, the Huawei P40 Pro will feature a curved display, a punch-hole camera design housing two selfie cameras. We can also see a smartphone case, but whether it’s an official one is not exactly known at this moment. Beyond that, there’s nothing worth mentioning about the front of the smartphone.

Talking about the back of the smartphone, we can see that the camera module is concealed by two flaps, leaving us in the dark about the number of the rear camera in the P40 Pro. But if we go by previous rumors, the P40 Pro features a rectangular camera module wherein you’ll have five cameras in total along with two-tone flash.

Huawei is rumored to have three smartphones in the P40 series and is expected to launch all of them in the month of March this year.

via GSMArena