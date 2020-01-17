New leak gives us the first glimpse at Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei has been struggling with the government for quite some time now but that hasn’t stopped the company from putting resources into Research and Development of new smartphones.

However, it might look like the company has decided to follow Samsung’s footsteps. Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy S20 series next month and it will come with punch hole camera at the front and four camera lenses at the back. Now, Huawei has decided to follow the same concept as a new leak from Evleaks gives us the first glimpse at the P40 Pro. The renders shared by Evleaks show a Galaxy S20 like design with dual-front cameras and five cameras at the back. The follow-up tweet from Evleaks also confirms that Huawei will be using lenses made by Leica Camera. The tweet also gives us a closer look at the camera setup which seems to have five cameras in total along with two-tone flash.

Evleaks also shared “3/26” in a subsequent tweet which might refer to the launch date (26th March). Huawei, however, hasn’t talked about the P40 Pro but we do expect it to launch sometime soon.