According to a new report by Digitimes, Huawei’s Mate X2, a successor to the last year’s Mate X, will be released sometime in the second half of 2020. The small-volume trial production for components, which are needed in the Mate X2 foldable phone, has already begun, as per the report.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that Huawei is also rumored to launch Mate Xs foldable device, which is rumored to show up in next year’s Mobile World Congress(MWC) in Barcelona. The Mate Xs will be different from the Mate X2 in a lot of ways and while we haven’t heard anything from the Horse’s mouth, rumor has it that the X2 will bring improved design and better hinge mechanism. The Mate Xs, on the other hand, is rumored to be very similar to the existing Mate X.

Just for a quick refresher, the launch date of the Mate X foldable smartphone got pushed not once, but twice. What is even worse is that the Chinese tech giant never mentioned the reason behind the delay in the launch, unlike Samsung. The US ban might have played its part in forcing Huawei to push the launch date. Rumor also has it that Huawei’s smartphone was not ready for prime time and hence the company was forced to push the launch date further. Whether the upcoming Mate X2 meets the same fate as the first generation Mate X will be interesting to see.

Unfortunately, we have no information on the exact release date of the Huawei Mate X2.