The Samsung Galaxy Fold had a difficult road to the market, but the much better received Huawei Mate X ended up hardly making a splash, launching in China on the 15th November after several long delays.

It seems however even Hauwei was not satisfied with the device, and has at the same time announced the Huawei Mate Xs, an updated version of the handset with several improvements.

While superficially identical, Huawei said the device will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC, feature a better hinge and a more durable screen.

Huawei said the updated handset will be shown off at MWC 2020 in February next year, and unlike the Huawei Mate X, is expected to hit the market in March 2020.

What we have not heard was that it would be less expensive, so now may be too late to start saving for the $2400 price the Mate X retails for.

