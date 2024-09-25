HP OmniBook Ultra Flip & EliteBook X tap Intel Lunar Lake & AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

HP has arrived with a lot of announcements during the Imagine event this week. Besides launching a new printer and an AI that comes with it, the tech giant also launched the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip & EliteBook X—both AI laptops are powered by Intel Lunar Lake processor & (likely) AMD Ryzen AI 300 series.

The new EliteBook X is the first in its series to feature AMD Ryzen Pro processors, which (likely to) offer impressive AI performance. A direct competitor to Snapdragon X Elite, the Ryzen AI 300 series (Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 & Ryzen AI 9 365 processors) can offer up to 55 TOPS (trillions of operations per second)

Announced back at Computex 2024, these new chips feature up to 12 cores and 24 threads, built on the AMD XDNA 2 architecture, and include a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of reaching 50 TOPS. In comparison, the Snapdragon X Elite—the most premium of its kind—has 12 cores and 12 threads with an NPU that delivers 45 TOPS.

We’re also getting the OmniBook Ultra Flip, a new 2-in-1 AI PC with a 3K OLED display, long battery life, and strong security features. It runs on Intel’s Lunar Lake processors and is designed for similar AI capabilities, supporting Copilot+ as well. This model, which was announced earlier, is now finally shipping.

And if you’re in the market for cheaper Copilot hardware, HP also introduced new refreshes of the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X with the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipset instead of the higher-range Snapdragon X Elite that arrived earlier this year.

These new laptops now join the list of devices from other OEMs with this entry-level chip: Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and IdeaPad Slim 5x, a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, Acer’s Swift Go 14 AI laptop, and more.

Both the EliteBook X (price coming soon) and OmniBook Ultra Flip ($1,449.99 on HP.com) are expected to be available in December.