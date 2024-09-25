An HP printer with AI? Yes, please

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

HP has made a lot of announcements at the HP Imagine 2024 event. The Palo Alto tech giant announced a few new Copilot+ devices and this new AI smart for printers—your one-stop solution for some of the most annoying printer issues.

HP has now launched HP Print AI, a new smart printing solution designed to make printing easier at home and in the office. The platform includes features like Perfect Output, which automatically formats content for better printing, and HP Scan AI Enhanced, which automates document processing.

Speaking of printing, the company also launched the new HP Envy 6100/6500 All-in-One Printer Series. It’s coming hot with true-to-screen tech for vibrant and accurate colors, with easy connectivity thanks to the touchscreen and easy-to-use HP Smart app.

So, of course, the new HP Print AI should also be coming to this printer. Announced during the event, the feature is currently in exclusive beta testing with wider capabilities coming out throughout 2025.

Back in March, HP announced that it’d soon use AI and machine learning (ML) to simplify and improve the printing process, so this announcement is a part of that promise. Mary Fish, the company’s SVP of Print Software Platform & Solutions, said at that time that HP planned to introduce these AI features for printing in the second half of 2024.

The company also debuted a few AI PCs during the event. The OmniBook Ultra Flip, HP’s first 2-in-1 AI laptop, and HP EliteBook X took a lot of spotlight during the showcase, with other key announcements like on-demand GPU compute resources and the expansion of its AI-enabled video conferencing solutions.