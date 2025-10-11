How To Update Drivers For Your HyperX Headsets (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Keeping your HyperX headset drivers up-to-date is crucial for optimal performance, ensuring you get the best possible audio quality and experience. Outdated drivers can lead to a range of issues, from sound distortion and microphone problems to complete device malfunction. This easy guide will walk you through the steps to update your HyperX headset drivers, helping you maintain peak performance.

Whether you’re a gamer relying on crystal-clear communication or simply enjoying your favorite music, this article will provide the necessary information to keep your HyperX headset functioning flawlessly. We’ll cover different methods, including using HyperX NGENUITY software, Device Manager, and even manual driver downloads.

HyperX headsets rely on drivers to communicate effectively with your computer. Keeping these drivers updated ensures compatibility, optimal performance, and access to the latest features. Here’s how to update your HyperX headset drivers:

If your HyperX headset is compatible with the HyperX NGENUITY software, this is the easiest and most recommended method.

Open HyperX NGENUITY: Launch the HyperX NGENUITY software on your computer. If you don’t have it installed, download it from the Microsoft Store. Check for Updates: The software will automatically detect connected HyperX devices. If there’s a driver update available for your headset, NGENUITY will display a notification. Install the Update: Click on the “Update” button or follow the on-screen prompts to begin the driver update process. Wait for Installation: Allow the software to download and install the latest drivers. This may take a few minutes. Restart Your Computer: Once the installation is complete, restart your computer to ensure the new drivers are properly loaded.

Device Manager is a built-in Windows tool that allows you to manage and update hardware drivers.

Open Device Manager:

Press the Windows key + X on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Select “Device Manager” from the menu.

Expand “Audio inputs and outputs”: In Device Manager, locate and expand the “Audio inputs and outputs” category. Find Your HyperX Headset: Right-click on your HyperX headset in the list. It might be listed as “HyperX [Headset Model]” or a generic audio device. Update Driver: Select “Update driver” from the context menu. Search Automatically: Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will search your computer and the internet for the latest available drivers. Install Drivers: If Windows finds an updated driver, it will automatically download and install it. Restart if Prompted: If prompted, restart your computer to complete the installation.

Manually Download and Install Drivers

If the above methods don’t work, you can manually download the drivers from the HyperX website.

Identify Your Headset Model: Find the exact model number of your HyperX headset. This is usually printed on the headset itself or on the packaging. Visit the HyperX Website: Go to the official HyperX website (https://www.hyperxgaming.com/). Navigate to Support: Find the “Support” or “Downloads” section of the website. Search for Your Headset: Enter your headset model number in the search bar. Download the Driver: Locate the latest driver for your operating system (Windows 10, Windows 11, etc.) and download it. Extract the Files: Once the download is complete, extract the contents of the ZIP file to a folder on your computer. Update Driver via Device Manager:

Open Device Manager (as described above).

Expand “Audio inputs and outputs”.

Right-click on your HyperX headset.

Select “Update driver”.

Browse My Computer: Choose “Browse my computer for drivers.” Select Driver Folder: Click “Browse” and navigate to the folder where you extracted the driver files. Install the Driver: Make sure the “Include subfolders” box is checked and click “Next.” Windows will install the driver from the selected folder. Restart Your Computer: Restart your computer to complete the installation.

Close Unnecessary Programs: Before updating drivers, close any unnecessary programs to avoid conflicts.

Before updating drivers, close any unnecessary programs to avoid conflicts. Check for Windows Updates: Make sure your operating system is up to date with the latest Windows Updates, as these can sometimes include driver updates.

Make sure your operating system is up to date with the latest Windows Updates, as these can sometimes include driver updates. Create a System Restore Point: Before making any significant changes to your system, such as updating drivers, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

Before making any significant changes to your system, such as updating drivers, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong. Uninstall Old Drivers: Before installing new drivers, consider uninstalling the old drivers first. This can help prevent conflicts and ensure a clean installation. You can do this through Device Manager by right-clicking on the headset and selecting “Uninstall device.”

HyperX Headset Drivers: Keeping Your Audio Sharp

Updating your HyperX headset drivers is essential for maintaining optimal audio performance and ensuring compatibility with your system. By following the methods outlined above, you can keep your drivers up-to-date and enjoy the best possible gaming and audio experience.

FAQ

How do I know if my HyperX headset drivers are outdated? You might experience sound issues, microphone problems, or the HyperX NGENUITY software may notify you of an available update.

Can outdated drivers cause my headset to not work at all? Yes, in some cases, outdated or corrupted drivers can prevent your headset from functioning correctly.

Where can I download the HyperX NGENUITY software? You can download it from the Microsoft Store.

What if Windows can’t find the drivers for my headset? Try manually downloading the drivers from the HyperX website and installing them through Device Manager.

How often should I update my HyperX headset drivers? Check for updates regularly, especially if you experience any audio-related issues. HyperX often releases driver updates to improve performance and fix bugs.

Method Difficulty Requires Software Automatic Updates Best For HyperX NGENUITY Software Easy Yes Yes Users with NGENUITY-compatible headsets Device Manager Medium No Limited Users who prefer a built-in Windows tool Manual Download & Install Advanced No No Users who need specific or older driver versions

Maintain Peak Audio Performance

Keeping your HyperX headset drivers updated is a simple yet effective way to ensure optimal performance and enjoy a seamless audio experience. By regularly checking for updates and following the steps outlined in this guide, you can keep your headset functioning flawlessly for years to come.

Related reading