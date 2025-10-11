Top Music Recognition Software For PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Music recognition software for PC has revolutionized how we discover and identify songs. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a DJ, or simply curious about a tune playing in the background, these tools can instantly provide you with the song title, artist, and other relevant information. This article explores the best music recognition software available for your PC, helping you find the perfect solution for your needs.

From identifying catchy melodies to building comprehensive music libraries, the right software can significantly enhance your music experience. We’ll delve into the features, benefits, and pricing of each option, empowering you to make an informed decision.

What’s the Best Music Recognition Software for Your PC?

Shazam for Windows

Shazam is a widely recognized and user-friendly music recognition app. Its seamless integration with Windows makes it a convenient choice for identifying songs playing on your PC or nearby. Simply open the app, click the Shazam button, and let it identify the music.

Shazam’s extensive music database ensures a high success rate in identifying even obscure tracks. The app also keeps a history of your identified songs, allowing you to revisit them later.

Instant music identification

Vast music database

History of identified songs

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free

SoundHound

SoundHound is another popular music recognition software known for its speed and accuracy. It can identify songs playing from various sources, including your PC’s speakers, a radio, or even your own humming.

SoundHound’s “LiveLyrics” feature displays synchronized lyrics as the song plays, making it a great tool for karaoke enthusiasts. It also allows you to explore music charts, discover new artists, and connect with other music lovers.

Fast and accurate music identification

Humming recognition capability

LiveLyrics feature

Music discovery and social features

Pricing: Free (with ads), SoundHound ?: $5.99

Musixmatch

Musixmatch goes beyond simple music identification by providing synchronized lyrics for millions of songs. It integrates with popular music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, allowing you to view lyrics in real-time.

Musixmatch also has a music identification feature that can recognize songs playing on your PC or from external sources. It’s a comprehensive tool for music lovers who want to both identify and sing along to their favorite tunes.

Synchronized lyrics for millions of songs

Integration with popular music streaming services

Music identification feature

Community-driven lyrics database

Pricing: Free (with ads), Premium: $4.99/month

Audacity with the Nyquist Vamp Plugin

Audacity, a free and open-source audio editor, can be enhanced with the Nyquist Vamp plugin to provide music recognition capabilities. While it requires a bit more setup than dedicated music recognition apps, it offers a powerful and customizable solution.

This method involves recording a snippet of the song using Audacity and then using the plugin to analyze the audio and identify the track. It’s a great option for users who are comfortable with audio editing and want a more hands-on approach.

Free and open-source

Customizable with plugins

Audio editing capabilities

Accurate music identification with the right plugins

Pricing: Free

MusicID

MusicID is a straightforward music recognition software designed for simplicity and ease of use. It can quickly identify songs playing on your PC or from external sources, providing you with the song title, artist, and album information.

MusicID boasts a clean and intuitive interface, making it accessible to users of all skill levels. It also offers a feature to purchase identified songs directly from online music stores.

Simple and user-friendly interface

Fast music identification

Purchase identified songs directly

Lightweight and efficient

Pricing: $3.99

Traktor DJ Software

While primarily a DJ software, Traktor Pro’s advanced audio analysis capabilities can be used for music recognition. By importing a track into Traktor, the software analyzes its waveform and metadata, often identifying the song even if the file is unnamed.

This is a more advanced method suitable for DJs and music producers who already use Traktor for their work. It provides detailed information about the song’s key, tempo, and structure.

Advanced audio analysis

Detailed song information

Integration with DJ workflows

Suitable for professional use

Pricing: $99

Virtual DJ

Similar to Traktor, Virtual DJ offers music recognition capabilities as part of its broader DJing software package. It can analyze audio files and identify songs based on their sonic characteristics.

Virtual DJ is a popular choice for both amateur and professional DJs, offering a wide range of features for mixing, scratching, and performing live. Its music recognition feature can be a valuable tool for organizing and managing your music library.

Comprehensive DJ software

Music recognition functionality

Extensive mixing and performance features

Suitable for DJs of all levels

Pricing: Subscription based, starting at $19/month

Midomi

Midomi is an online music recognition service that also offers a desktop app. It allows you to identify songs by humming, singing, or playing a recording.

Midomi’s unique approach to music recognition makes it a valuable tool for identifying songs when you don’t have a clear recording. Its vast database and advanced algorithms ensure a high success rate.

Humming and singing recognition

Vast music database

Desktop app available

Unique approach to music identification

Pricing: Free (with limitations), Subscription options available.

AHA Music Identifier

AHA Music Identifier is a Chrome extension that can identify music playing in your browser. It’s a convenient tool for identifying songs playing in online videos, streaming services, or websites.

Simply install the extension, click the AHA Music Identifier icon, and it will identify the song playing in the current tab. It’s a quick and easy way to discover new music and identify songs you hear online.

Chrome extension for browser-based music identification

Quick and easy to use

Identifies music playing in online videos and streaming services

Convenient for online music discovery

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Software Price Humming Recognition Lyrics Display DJ Integration Shazam Free No No No SoundHound Free/ $5.99 Yes Yes No Musixmatch Free/ $4.99/month No Yes No Audacity w/ Plugin Free No No No MusicID $3.99 No No No Traktor DJ Software $99 No No Yes Virtual DJ Subscription based No No Yes Midomi Free/ Subscription Yes No No AHA Music Identifier Free No No No

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features and pricing of each music recognition software. Consider your specific needs and budget when choosing the best option for you.

Tips

Ensure a clear recording: For best results, make sure the recording you’re using for music identification is clear and free of background noise.

For best results, make sure the recording you’re using for music identification is clear and free of background noise. Try multiple software options: If one software fails to identify a song, try another. Different software may have different databases and algorithms.

If one software fails to identify a song, try another. Different software may have different databases and algorithms. Update your software regularly: Keep your music recognition software up to date to ensure you have the latest features and bug fixes.

Keep your music recognition software up to date to ensure you have the latest features and bug fixes. Explore advanced features: Many music recognition software options offer advanced features like lyric display, music discovery, and DJ integration. Take advantage of these features to enhance your music experience.

Many music recognition software options offer advanced features like lyric display, music discovery, and DJ integration. Take advantage of these features to enhance your music experience. Check for privacy settings: Be aware of the privacy settings of your music recognition software. Some software may collect data about your listening habits.

Discovering New Music Made Easy

Finding the perfect music recognition software for your PC can open up a world of musical discovery. Whether you’re looking to identify a catchy tune or build a comprehensive music library, the options listed above offer a range of features

