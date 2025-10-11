Fix Keyboard Arrow Keys Not Working: Try These Solutions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Are your keyboard arrow keys suddenly unresponsive? This frustrating issue can disrupt your workflow, especially when navigating documents, spreadsheets, or even playing games. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to get your arrow keys working again. This guide will walk you through the most common causes and effective fixes to restore your keyboard functionality.

Whether it’s a simple software glitch, a hardware malfunction, or a driver problem, we’ll cover a range of solutions to help you diagnose and resolve the problem. By following these steps, you can quickly get back to using your keyboard arrow keys without the need for costly repairs or replacements.

Why Are My Arrow Keys Not Working?

Check the Obvious: Num Lock and Sticky Keys

Sometimes the simplest solutions are the most effective. Before diving into more complex troubleshooting, make sure Num Lock isn’t enabled and that Sticky Keys aren’t interfering.

Num Lock: Ensure that the Num Lock key is not activated. On some keyboards, Num Lock can disable arrow key functionality. Press the Num Lock key once to toggle it off and test your arrow keys.

Ensure that the Num Lock key is not activated. On some keyboards, Num Lock can disable arrow key functionality. Press the Num Lock key once to toggle it off and test your arrow keys. Sticky Keys: Sticky Keys is an accessibility feature that can sometimes cause unexpected keyboard behavior. Here’s how to disable it:

Open the Control Panel. Click on Ease of Access. Select Change how your keyboard works. Uncheck the box next to Turn on Sticky Keys. Click Apply and then OK.

Restart Your Computer

A simple restart can often resolve temporary software glitches that might be causing your arrow keys to malfunction.

Save Your Work: Close any open applications and save your work to prevent data loss. Restart: Click the Windows icon, select the power icon, and choose Restart. Test: After your computer restarts, test the arrow keys to see if they are working.

Clean Your Keyboard

Dust, debris, and crumbs can accumulate under the keys, causing them to stick or become unresponsive.

Power Off: Turn off your computer and unplug the keyboard. Invert and Shake: Turn the keyboard upside down and gently shake it to dislodge any loose debris. Compressed Air: Use compressed air to blow out any remaining particles from under the keys. Clean Keycaps: Use a soft, damp cloth to wipe the keycaps. For stubborn dirt, you can remove the keycaps (if possible) and wash them with mild soap and water. Ensure they are completely dry before reattaching them.

Outdated or corrupted keyboard drivers can cause various keyboard issues, including unresponsive arrow keys.

Open Device Manager: Press the Windows key + X and select Device Manager. Expand Keyboards: Double-click on Keyboards to expand the section. Update Driver: Right-click on your keyboard device and select Update driver. Search Automatically: Choose Search automatically for drivers and follow the on-screen instructions. Reinstall Driver (if updating doesn’t work): Right-click on your keyboard device and select Uninstall device. Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver.

Test on Another Computer

If the issue persists, testing your keyboard on another computer can help determine whether the problem lies with the keyboard itself or your computer.

Connect to Another Computer: Plug your keyboard into another computer. Test Arrow Keys: Check if the arrow keys function correctly on the other computer. Determine the Cause: If the arrow keys work on the other computer, the issue is likely with your original computer’s software or hardware. If they still don’t work, the keyboard itself may be faulty.

Hardware Issues

If none of the above solutions work, there may be a hardware problem with your keyboard.

Check the Cable: Ensure the keyboard cable is securely connected to your computer. Try a different USB port.

Ensure the keyboard cable is securely connected to your computer. Try a different USB port. Internal Damage: If you suspect internal damage, consider taking your keyboard to a professional for repair or replacing it altogether.

Tips

Regularly clean your keyboard to prevent debris buildup.

Keep your drivers updated to ensure optimal performance.

Consider using a keyboard testing tool to diagnose potential hardware issues.

Getting Your Arrow Keys Back

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to identify and resolve the issue causing your keyboard arrow keys to malfunction. Whether it’s a simple fix like disabling Num Lock or a more complex solution like updating drivers, these steps will help you restore your keyboard functionality and get back to your work or play.

FAQ

Why are my arrow keys working as numbers? This is likely because the Num Lock key is enabled. Press the Num Lock key to toggle it off.

How do I update my keyboard drivers? Open Device Manager, expand Keyboards, right-click on your keyboard, and select “Update driver.”

Can dust cause my arrow keys to stop working? Yes, dust and debris can accumulate under the keys, causing them to stick or become unresponsive. Clean your keyboard regularly.

What if my arrow keys still don’t work after trying all these steps? If you’ve tried all the troubleshooting steps and the arrow keys still don’t work, there may be a hardware issue with your keyboard. Consider taking it to a professional for repair or replacing it.

Are there any accessibility settings that might affect arrow keys? Yes, Sticky Keys and Filter Keys can sometimes interfere with keyboard functionality. Make sure these settings are disabled in the Ease of Access settings.

