How To Turn Off SOS On IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Emergency SOS feature on your iPhone can be a lifesaver in critical situations, allowing you to quickly call for help. However, there might be times when you accidentally trigger it or simply want to disable it to prevent unwanted calls. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step process on how to turn off SOS on your iPhone, ensuring you have full control over this important feature.

Whether you’re concerned about accidental activations or just prefer to disable the feature for personal reasons, understanding how to manage Emergency SOS is crucial. This guide will walk you through the different methods and settings involved, so you can customize your iPhone to best suit your needs.

How Do I Turn Off Emergency SOS on My iPhone?

Turning off the Emergency SOS feature on your iPhone involves adjusting settings related to how the feature is activated. Here’s a breakdown of the steps:

Disabling Auto Call After Triggering SOS

If you’re concerned about accidentally calling emergency services after triggering the SOS slider, you can disable the auto-call function.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap Emergency SOS. Toggle the switch next to Call with Hold to the off position (grey). This prevents the iPhone from automatically calling emergency services when you hold the side button and either volume button. Toggle the switch next to Call with 5 Presses to the off position (grey). This disables the ability to initiate an SOS call by quickly pressing the side button five times.

It’s also a good idea to review your emergency contacts, even if you’re disabling the automatic calling features.

Open the Health app on your iPhone. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner. Tap Medical ID. Tap Edit in the top right corner. Scroll down to Emergency Contacts and review the list. You can add or remove contacts as needed. Tap Done to save your changes.

Understanding Silent Mode and SOS

When you initiate an SOS call, your iPhone typically plays a loud siren. If you want to avoid this, consider enabling silent mode before triggering SOS (though this isn’t “turning off” SOS, it prevents unwanted attention).

Flip the Ring/Silent switch on the side of your iPhone to the silent position (orange showing).

Comparing SOS Activation Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the two main SOS activation methods and their impact:

