How To Enable Internet Explorer In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Internet Explorer, while officially retired and no longer supported by Microsoft, still holds relevance for accessing legacy websites and applications. Windows 11, by default, doesn’t include Internet Explorer, but it is possible to enable it through a specific workaround. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step process to access and utilize Internet Explorer within the Windows 11 environment.

This article will show you how to leverage the “IE Mode” within Microsoft Edge, which effectively emulates the Internet Explorer experience. This method allows you to access websites and applications that require the older browser technology, ensuring compatibility without compromising the security and performance of your Windows 11 system.

How Do I Open Internet Explorer on Windows 11?

Accessing IE Mode in Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge: Locate the Microsoft Edge icon on your taskbar or in the Start Menu and click to open it. Navigate to Settings: Click the three horizontal dots (ellipsis) in the upper-right corner of the Edge window. From the dropdown menu, select “Settings.” Go to Default Browser: In the left-hand menu of the Settings page, click on “Default browser.” Enable “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode”: Find the option labeled “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode (IE mode)” and switch the dropdown from “Don’t allow” to “Allow.” Restart Microsoft Edge: A prompt will appear asking you to restart Microsoft Edge. Click the “Restart” button to apply the changes.

Reloading a Website in IE Mode

Visit the Website: Open Microsoft Edge and navigate to the website you want to view in IE Mode. Open the “Reload in Internet Explorer mode” Option: Click the three horizontal dots (ellipsis) in the upper-right corner of the Edge window. Hover over “More tools” and select “Reload in Internet Explorer mode.” View in IE Mode: The website will now reload using the Internet Explorer engine within Microsoft Edge. You’ll see the Internet Explorer logo appear to the left of the address bar, indicating that IE mode is active.

Configuring IE Mode Pages to Open Automatically

Navigate to Edge Settings: Open Microsoft Edge, click the three dots in the upper right, and select “Settings.” Then, click “Default browser.” Add IE Mode Pages: Locate the “Internet Explorer mode pages” section. Click the “Add” button. Enter the URL: Type the URL of the website you want to automatically open in IE Mode. Click “Add.” The page will now automatically open in IE mode whenever you visit it.

Tips

If you don’t see the “Reload in Internet Explorer mode” option, ensure that you have enabled the “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode (IE mode)” setting in Edge’s Default browser settings.

You can stop using IE mode for a specific website by clicking the “Exit Internet Explorer mode” button that appears when a site is running in IE mode.

Consider adding frequently used legacy sites to the “Internet Explorer mode pages” list for convenient access.

Let’s compare Edge’s normal mode with IE mode:

Feature Microsoft Edge (Normal Mode) Microsoft Edge (IE Mode) Rendering Engine Chromium Trident (Internet Explorer) Compatibility Modern web standards Legacy web standards Performance Generally faster Can be slower Security Up-to-date security features Older security protocols

Accessing Legacy Content on Windows 11

While Internet Explorer is no longer a standalone application in Windows 11, Microsoft Edge provides a compatibility solution through IE Mode. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can successfully access older websites and applications that require Internet Explorer’s rendering engine, ensuring a smooth transition while leveraging the benefits of a modern operating system.

FAQ

Is Internet Explorer completely gone from Windows 11? No, the standalone Internet Explorer application is no longer available, but the IE engine is still present and accessible through IE Mode in Microsoft Edge.

Why would I need to use Internet Explorer mode? Some older websites and applications were designed to work specifically with Internet Explorer and may not function correctly in modern browsers.

How long will IE Mode be available in Microsoft Edge? Microsoft has committed to supporting IE Mode in Edge through at least 2029.

Is IE Mode as secure as regular browsing in Microsoft Edge? While IE Mode allows you to access legacy content, it’s generally recommended to use it only for trusted sites due to the older security protocols involved.

Can I set all websites to open in IE Mode by default? No, you can only configure specific websites to open in IE Mode automatically. This is a security measure to prevent potential vulnerabilities.

