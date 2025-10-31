How To Restore Deleted Files In Windows 11: Easy Recovery Steps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Accidentally deleting a file can be a frustrating experience. Fortunately, Windows 11 offers several built-in methods and readily available tools to help you recover those lost files. This guide will walk you through the most effective techniques for restoring deleted files, ensuring you can retrieve your important data with ease.

Whether you’ve emptied the Recycle Bin or need to delve deeper with file recovery software, understanding your options is key to a successful recovery. We’ll cover everything from checking the Recycle Bin to utilizing File History and even exploring third-party recovery solutions. Let’s get started on bringing your files back!

Recovering Deleted Files: What Are My Options in Windows 11?

Check the Recycle Bin

The Recycle Bin is the first place to look for deleted files. It acts as a temporary holding area for files you’ve removed from your system.

Double-click the Recycle Bin icon on your desktop. Browse the list of deleted files and folders. Locate the file(s) you want to restore. Right-click on the file(s) and select “Restore.” The file(s) will be returned to their original location.

Restore From File History

File History is a Windows feature that automatically backs up versions of your files. If you had File History enabled before deleting the files, you can use it to restore them.

In the search bar, type “Restore your files” and press Enter. In the File History window, navigate to the folder where the deleted file was located. Use the left and right arrows to browse through different backups. Select the version of the file you want to restore. Click the “Restore” button (the green circular arrow). You can also right-click the restore button to restore to a different location.

Use Windows File Recovery Tool

The Windows File Recovery tool is a command-line utility that can recover deleted files from various storage devices. It’s especially useful for recovering files that have been permanently deleted (i.e., removed from the Recycle Bin).

Download the Windows File Recovery tool from the Microsoft Store. Open the Start Menu and search for “Windows File Recovery” and launch the application. Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Use the winfr command with the appropriate parameters to specify the source drive, destination folder, and recovery mode. For example: winfr C: D: /regular /n *.docx (This command recovers all .docx files from drive C: to drive D: using regular mode.) Follow the prompts to complete the recovery process.

Utilize Third-Party Recovery Software

Several third-party file recovery programs offer more advanced features and user-friendly interfaces compared to the Windows File Recovery tool. Popular options include Recuva, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, and Stellar Data Recovery.

Download and install a reputable file recovery program. Launch the program and select the drive where the deleted files were located. Initiate a scan of the drive. Browse the list of found files and select the ones you want to recover. Choose a destination folder to save the recovered files. Start the recovery process.

Restore From a System Image Backup

If you’ve created a system image backup, you can restore your entire system, including the deleted files. This is the most comprehensive recovery option but also the most time-consuming.

Go to Settings > System > Recovery. Under “Advanced startup,” click “Restart now.” In the Windows Recovery Environment, select “Troubleshoot” > “Advanced options” > “System Image Recovery.” Follow the on-screen instructions to restore your system from the image.

Tips for Successful File Recovery

Act quickly: The sooner you attempt to recover deleted files, the higher the chance of success.

The sooner you attempt to recover deleted files, the higher the chance of success. Avoid writing to the drive: After deleting a file, avoid saving new files to the same drive, as this can overwrite the deleted data.

After deleting a file, avoid saving new files to the same drive, as this can overwrite the deleted data. Use a separate drive for recovery: When recovering files, save them to a different drive than the one you’re recovering from. This prevents overwriting any potentially recoverable data.

When recovering files, save them to a different drive than the one you’re recovering from. This prevents overwriting any potentially recoverable data. Consider professional help: If you’re unable to recover the files yourself, consider contacting a professional data recovery service.

Comparing Recovery Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different file recovery methods:

Method Complexity Effectiveness Data Loss Risk Recycle Bin Low High Low File History Medium Medium Low Windows File Recovery High Medium Medium 3rd Party Software Medium High Low System Image Recovery High High Low

Regaining Your Lost Data

Restoring deleted files in Windows 11 doesn’t have to be a daunting task. By understanding the available methods and following these steps, you can significantly increase your chances of recovering your lost data.

FAQ

Can I recover permanently deleted files in Windows 11? Yes, using tools like Windows File Recovery or third-party recovery software. The success rate depends on whether the data has been overwritten.

Does emptying the Recycle Bin permanently delete files? Yes, emptying the Recycle Bin removes the files from the Recycle Bin, but they may still be recoverable using specialized tools.

Is File History enabled by default in Windows 11? No, File History needs to be manually enabled in Settings.

Can I recover deleted files from an external hard drive? Yes, you can use the same methods as with internal drives, including Windows File Recovery or third-party software.

How can I prevent accidental file deletion in the future? Enable File History or OneDrive backup to automatically save copies of your files.

Related reading