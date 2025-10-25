How To Turn Off S Mode On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Windows 11 S Mode is a streamlined version of the operating system designed for security and performance. It exclusively runs apps from the Microsoft Store, which can provide a safer and more predictable experience. However, this limitation can be restrictive if you need to use software not available on the Microsoft Store.

Fortunately, switching out of S Mode is a straightforward process. This guide will walk you through the steps necessary to disable S Mode on your Windows 11 device, allowing you to install applications from any source.

How Do I Disable S Mode on Windows 11?

1. Open the Settings App

Click the Start button.

button. Select the Settings icon (it looks like a gear).

2. Navigate to the Activation Settings

In the Settings app, click on System .

. Scroll down and click on Activation.

3. Find the “Switch to Windows 11 Home/Pro” Section

Look for the section labeled “Switch to Windows 11 Home” or “Switch to Windows 11 Pro.” The exact wording depends on your current Windows edition.

Click the Go to the Store button. This will open the Microsoft Store app.

4. Initiate the Switch Out of S Mode

In the Microsoft Store, you should see a page titled “Switch out of S mode.”

Click the Get button.

5. Confirm the Switch

A confirmation prompt will appear. Click Install .

. Windows will begin the process of switching out of S Mode. This may take a few minutes.

6. Verify the Switch

Once the process is complete, you’ll see a confirmation message.

You can now install apps from outside the Microsoft Store.

Tips

Before switching: Ensure you have a stable internet connection, as the process requires downloading files from the Microsoft Store.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection, as the process requires downloading files from the Microsoft Store. Consider the security implications: Disabling S Mode allows you to install any application, which could potentially expose your system to malware. Only install software from trusted sources.

Disabling S Mode allows you to install any application, which could potentially expose your system to malware. Only install software from trusted sources. The switch is one-way: Once you switch out of S Mode, you cannot switch back.

Once you switch out of S Mode, you cannot switch back. Account requirements: You’ll need a Microsoft account to switch out of S Mode.

S Mode vs. Standard Windows: A Quick Comparison

Here’s a table highlighting the key differences between S Mode and standard Windows:

Feature S Mode Standard Windows App Installation Only from Microsoft Store Any source (Microsoft Store, websites, etc.) Security Enhanced, due to app restrictions Standard Windows security features Performance Optimized for speed and battery life Performance can vary based on installed apps Flexibility Limited to Microsoft Store apps Full flexibility to install any software

Understanding the Freedom of Unrestricted Apps

Switching out of S Mode on Windows 11 unlocks the full potential of your device, enabling you to install and use a wider range of applications. However, remember to prioritize security and only install software from trusted sources.

FAQ

Will I lose my files if I switch out of S mode? No, your files will not be deleted when you switch out of S mode. The process only changes the operating system’s restrictions on app installation.

Can I switch back to S mode after disabling it? No, switching out of S mode is a one-way process. Once you disable it, you cannot re-enable it on the same device.

Is there a cost to switch out of S mode? No, switching out of S mode is free.

What happens if I encounter an error during the switch? Ensure you have a stable internet connection and sufficient storage space. If the issue persists, try restarting your computer and attempting the process again. You can also consult Microsoft’s support resources for troubleshooting.

Does switching out of S mode affect my Windows updates? No, switching out of S mode does not affect your Windows updates. You will continue to receive updates as usual.

Related reading