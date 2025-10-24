Top Audio Converters For Your PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Converting audio files is a common need, whether you’re trying to make a file compatible with a specific device, reduce its size, or extract audio from a video. Fortunately, there are many powerful audio converters available for PC that can handle a variety of tasks. Choosing the right one depends on your specific needs, budget, and technical expertise.

This article explores the best audio converter options for PC users, from free and open-source software to premium, feature-rich applications. We’ll highlight their strengths, weaknesses, and key features to help you make an informed decision and find the perfect tool for your audio conversion needs.

What’s the Best PC Audio Converter?

Freemake Audio Converter

Freemake Audio Converter is a popular free option known for its user-friendly interface and broad format support. It handles a wide range of audio formats, including MP3, AAC, WAV, WMA, FLAC, and more. It also supports converting audio from video files.

Freemake Audio Converter is a great choice for users who need a simple and straightforward tool for basic audio conversion tasks. Its intuitive design makes it easy to use, even for beginners. The software also includes basic editing features, such as trimming and merging audio files.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Converts audio from video files

User-friendly interface

Basic editing features (trimming, merging)

Pricing: Free

MediaHuman Audio Converter

MediaHuman Audio Converter is another excellent free option that focuses on simplicity and ease of use. It supports a variety of audio formats and includes features like batch conversion and automatic tag retrieval.

This converter is particularly useful for users who want a no-frills solution for converting audio files quickly and efficiently. Its drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to add files to the conversion queue, and the software automatically retrieves metadata for your audio files.

Key Features:

Supports a variety of audio formats

Batch conversion

Automatic tag retrieval

Simple drag-and-drop interface

Pricing: Free

Audacity

Audacity is a free, open-source audio editor that also includes powerful audio conversion capabilities. While it’s primarily known as an audio editor, Audacity can handle a wide range of audio formats and offers advanced features for manipulating audio files.

Audacity is a great option for users who need more than just basic audio conversion. Its editing features allow you to clean up audio recordings, remove noise, and apply various effects. The software’s conversion capabilities are equally impressive, supporting a wide range of formats and encoding options.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Powerful audio editing features

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Advanced encoding options

Pricing: Free

Switch Audio File Converter

Switch Audio File Converter is a robust audio converter with a wide range of features and format support. It’s available in both free and paid versions, with the paid version offering additional features like batch conversion and command-line support.

Switch Audio File Converter is a versatile tool that can handle a variety of audio conversion tasks. Its batch conversion feature makes it easy to convert multiple files at once, and its command-line support allows for automated conversions. The software also includes advanced features like audio normalization and format customization.

Key Features:

Wide range of supported formats

Batch conversion (paid version)

Command-line support (paid version)

Audio normalization

Pricing: Free (limited features), Paid version available

Wondershare UniConverter

Wondershare UniConverter is a comprehensive media converter that supports audio and video conversion. It offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, including batch conversion, video editing, and DVD burning.

UniConverter is an all-in-one solution for users who need to convert audio and video files. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to use, and its batch conversion feature allows you to convert multiple files at once. The software also includes advanced features like video editing and DVD burning.

Key Features:

Supports audio and video conversion

User-friendly interface

Batch conversion

Video editing features

Pricing: Paid, Free trial available

Xilisoft Audio Converter Pro

Xilisoft Audio Converter Pro is a professional-grade audio converter with advanced features and format support. It allows you to convert between various audio formats, extract audio from video files, and edit audio tags.

Xilisoft Audio Converter Pro is designed for users who need a powerful and versatile audio conversion tool. Its advanced features and format support make it suitable for a wide range of tasks. The software also includes batch conversion and audio editing capabilities.

Key Features:

Advanced audio conversion features

Supports a wide range of formats

Extracts audio from video files

Edits audio tags

Pricing: Paid

dBpoweramp Music Converter

dBpoweramp Music Converter is a popular choice for audiophiles and music enthusiasts. It supports a wide range of lossless and lossy audio formats and offers advanced features like batch conversion, metadata editing, and CD ripping.

dBpoweramp Music Converter is designed for users who demand the highest quality audio conversions. Its support for lossless formats ensures that your audio files are converted without any loss of fidelity. The software also includes advanced features like batch conversion, metadata editing, and CD ripping.

Key Features:

Supports lossless and lossy audio formats

Batch conversion

Metadata editing

CD ripping

Pricing: Paid

Pazera Free Audio Extractor

Pazera Free Audio Extractor is a free tool specifically designed for extracting audio from video files. It supports a variety of video formats and allows you to convert the extracted audio to different audio formats.

Pazera Free Audio Extractor is a great option for users who need to extract audio from video files quickly and easily. Its simple interface makes it easy to use, and its support for various video formats ensures compatibility with most video files.

Key Features:

Extracts audio from video files

Supports a variety of video formats

Simple interface

Free to use

Pricing: Free

Online Audio Converter

Online Audio Converter is a web-based tool that allows you to convert audio files directly in your browser. It supports a variety of audio formats and offers basic conversion options.

Online Audio Converter is a convenient option for users who need to convert audio files quickly and without installing any software. Its web-based interface makes it accessible from any device with an internet connection.

Key Features:

Web-based conversion

Supports a variety of audio formats

Basic conversion options

No installation required

Pricing: Free (with limitations), Paid options available for larger files and more features

Hamster Free Audio Converter

Hamster Free Audio Converter is a simple and user-friendly audio converter that supports a variety of formats. It features a drag-and-drop interface and offers basic conversion options.

Hamster Free Audio Converter is a great option for users who want a simple and straightforward tool for basic audio conversion tasks. Its drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to use, even for beginners.

Key Features:

User-friendly interface

Supports a variety of audio formats

Drag-and-drop interface

Free to use

Pricing: Free

Any Audio Converter

Any Audio Converter supports converting audio files between different formats, extracting audio from videos, and even burning audio to CDs. It also supports batch conversions.

Any Audio Converter is a versatile tool for users who need comprehensive audio conversion capabilities. Its ability to extract audio from videos and burn audio to CDs makes it a great all-in-one solution.

Key Features:

Converts between different audio formats

Extracts audio from videos

Burns audio to CDs

Supports batch conversions

Pricing: Free (with limitations), Paid version available

Feature Comparison

FAQ

