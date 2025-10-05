How To Sync Apple Calendar With Your Windows PC (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Keeping your schedule synchronized across all your devices is essential for staying organized. If you’re an Apple Calendar user who also relies on a Windows PC, you might be wondering how to get your calendar events to appear on your computer. Fortunately, there are a few straightforward methods to achieve this, ensuring you never miss an appointment or important date, no matter which device you’re using.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to seamlessly integrate your Apple Calendar with your Windows PC. We’ll cover using iCloud for Windows, which is the most reliable method, as well as alternative approaches if you prefer not to use iCloud. By the end of this guide, you’ll have your Apple Calendar events synced and readily accessible on your Windows PC.

Want Apple Calendar on Your PC? Here’s How

Using iCloud for Windows

The most seamless way to get your Apple Calendar on your Windows PC is by using iCloud for Windows. This method keeps your calendar synchronized automatically, ensuring that any changes you make on one device are reflected on the other.

Download iCloud for Windows: Go to the Microsoft Store and search for “iCloud for Windows.” Download and install the application. Sign In: Open iCloud for Windows and sign in with your Apple ID and password. Select Calendar: In the iCloud for Windows interface, make sure the “Mail, Contacts, Calendars, and Tasks” option is checked. Apply: Click “Apply” to save your settings. Open Outlook (if applicable): If you use Microsoft Outlook, your Apple Calendar will now sync with it. Your iCloud calendars will appear in the Outlook calendar list. Access Calendar: If you don’t use Outlook, the iCloud calendar data will still be available to other calendar apps on your Windows PC that support CalDAV.

Using CalDAV

CalDAV is an internet standard that allows calendar clients to access calendar information on a remote server. You can use CalDAV to sync your Apple Calendar with Windows Calendar or other CalDAV-compatible calendar applications.

Find your iCloud CalDAV URL: On your iPhone or Mac, go to Settings/System Preferences > iCloud > Calendar. Look for the option to share the calendar publicly (you don’t actually have to share it). This will generate a CalDAV URL. Note: the exact steps may vary depending on your macOS or iOS version. Copy the CalDAV URL: Copy the generated CalDAV URL. Add the Calendar to Windows Calendar: Open the Windows Calendar app. Add Account: Click the gear icon (Settings) in the lower-left corner, then click “Manage accounts” and “+ Add account.” Choose Advanced Setup: Select “Advanced setup.” Select Internet Calendar (CalDAV): Choose “Internet calendar (CalDAV).” Enter the Server Address: Paste the CalDAV URL you copied earlier into the “Server address” field. Enter your Apple ID and Password: Enter your Apple ID as the username and your Apple ID password. Click Sign In: Click “Sign in” to complete the setup.

Tips for Troubleshooting

iCloud for Windows Not Syncing: Make sure iCloud for Windows is running and that you’re signed in with the correct Apple ID. Restarting your computer can also help.

Make sure iCloud for Windows is running and that you’re signed in with the correct Apple ID. Restarting your computer can also help. CalDAV Issues: Double-check that you’ve entered the CalDAV URL, username, and password correctly. Ensure your firewall isn’t blocking CalDAV connections.

Double-check that you’ve entered the CalDAV URL, username, and password correctly. Ensure your firewall isn’t blocking CalDAV connections. Two-Factor Authentication: If you have two-factor authentication enabled on your Apple ID, you may need to generate an app-specific password for iCloud for Windows or CalDAV.

Comparison of Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the two primary methods for syncing Apple Calendar with Windows:

Feature iCloud for Windows CalDAV Ease of Setup Easier More technical Automatic Sync Yes Yes Outlook Integration Seamless Requires CalDAV compatibility Apple ID Required Yes Yes

Keeping Your Schedule in Harmony

Syncing your Apple Calendar to your Windows PC ensures that your important events are always within reach. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can maintain a consistent and up-to-date schedule, no matter which device you’re using.

FAQ

Can I sync multiple Apple Calendars to my Windows PC? Yes, you can sync multiple calendars using iCloud for Windows or by adding each calendar separately via CalDAV.

Is iCloud for Windows free to use? Yes, iCloud for Windows is free, but it requires an Apple ID and sufficient iCloud storage.

What if I don’t want to use iCloud? You can use CalDAV as an alternative to iCloud for syncing your Apple Calendar.

How often does iCloud for Windows sync my calendar? iCloud for Windows syncs your calendar automatically in the background. The frequency may vary depending on your settings and network connection.

Can I edit my Apple Calendar events from my Windows PC? Yes, when using iCloud for Windows or CalDAV, any changes you make to your calendar events on your Windows PC will be synced back to your Apple Calendar.

