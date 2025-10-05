How To Find And Change Your LinkedIn Profile URL (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Your LinkedIn profile is your professional online presence, and your profile URL is the address that leads directly to it. A customized LinkedIn URL is not only easier to share but also looks more professional on resumes, business cards, and email signatures. This guide will provide you with a simple, step-by-step process to find your current LinkedIn URL and change it to something more personalized and memorable.

Whether you’re updating your resume, networking with potential employers, or simply want a cleaner link to share, customizing your LinkedIn URL is a small change that can make a big difference. This article walks you through the process, ensuring you can easily manage your professional online identity.

Where Do I Find and Change My LinkedIn Profile URL?

Finding and changing your LinkedIn profile URL is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few minutes. Here’s how:

Access Your LinkedIn Profile Settings

Sign in: Go to the LinkedIn website (https://www.linkedin.com/) and sign in to your account. Navigate to “Me”: Click on your profile picture in the top navigation bar. This will open a dropdown menu. View Profile: Select “View profile” from the dropdown menu. Edit Public Profile & URL: On your profile page, look for a button labeled “Edit public profile & URL” on the right-hand side of the screen. Click on it.

Customize Your Public Profile URL

Locate “Edit your custom URL”: In the “Edit public profile” section, you’ll find a section labeled “Edit your custom URL.” Click the Edit Icon: Click the pencil icon next to your current public profile URL. Enter Your Desired URL: A text box will appear where you can enter your desired custom URL. LinkedIn will tell you if the URL is available. Save Your Changes: Once you’ve chosen an available and suitable URL, click the “Save” button.

Understanding URL Requirements

Your custom URL can contain 3-10 letters or numbers.

You cannot use spaces, symbols, or special characters.

It’s best to use your name or a variation of your name for easy recognition.

If your desired URL is already taken, try adding a middle initial, professional title, or a number.

Tips for Choosing the Right URL

Keep it simple: A short, easy-to-remember URL is best.

A short, easy-to-remember URL is best. Be consistent: Use the same name you use professionally.

Use the same name you use professionally. Consider SEO: A URL that includes your name can help improve your visibility in search results.

A URL that includes your name can help improve your visibility in search results. Check availability: Ensure your desired URL is available before settling on it.

Ensure your desired URL is available before settling on it. Avoid abbreviations: Unless they’re very common, stick to full names for clarity.

A Quick Comparison: Standard vs. Custom LinkedIn URLs

Here’s a brief overview of the benefits of customizing your LinkedIn URL:

Feature Standard LinkedIn URL Custom LinkedIn URL Length Often long and includes random numbers and characters. Shorter and more concise. Memorability Difficult to remember and share. Easy to remember and share. Professionalism Can appear less professional on resumes and business cards. Enhances your professional image. Search Visibility Less likely to improve your search ranking. Can improve your search visibility when your name is included. Customization No control over the URL generated by LinkedIn. Full control to choose a URL that represents you.

Enhance Your Online Presence

Customizing your LinkedIn URL is a simple yet effective way to enhance your personal brand and make it easier for people to find and connect with you. Take a few minutes to personalize your URL and see the difference it makes in your online presence.

FAQ

Can I change my LinkedIn URL more than once? Yes, you can change your LinkedIn URL up to five times within a six-month period.

What happens if someone else has the URL I want? If the URL you want is already taken, you’ll need to choose a different one. Try adding a middle initial, professional title, or a number to make it unique.

Does changing my LinkedIn URL affect my connections? No, changing your LinkedIn URL will not affect your existing connections or any of your profile information.

How long does it take for the new URL to take effect? Your new LinkedIn URL should take effect almost immediately after you save the changes.

Can I revert to my old LinkedIn URL if I don’t like the new one? Yes, as long as the old URL is not taken by someone else, you can revert back to it within the allowed number of changes.

Related reading