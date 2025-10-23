How To Stream With AirPlay On Windows: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

AirPlay, Apple’s wireless streaming technology, allows you to effortlessly share videos, photos, music, and more from your Apple devices to compatible TVs, speakers, and other devices. While AirPlay is primarily designed for the Apple ecosystem, it’s possible to stream with AirPlay on Windows computers with the right setup. This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to enable AirPlay streaming from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Windows PC.

This process involves using third-party software to emulate an AirPlay receiver on your Windows machine. Once configured, your Windows PC will appear as an available AirPlay device on your Apple devices, allowing you to seamlessly stream content. Let’s explore how to make it happen.

How Do I Set Up AirPlay Streaming on My Windows PC?

Install an AirPlay Receiver App on Your Windows PC

The first step is to install an application that allows your Windows PC to act as an AirPlay receiver. Several options are available, including:

AirServer: A popular and reliable choice, but it’s a paid application.

A popular and reliable choice, but it’s a paid application. LonelyScreen: A free option that works well for basic AirPlay functionality.

A free option that works well for basic AirPlay functionality. Reflector: Another paid option with a range of features.

For this guide, we’ll assume you’re using LonelyScreen, as it’s free and readily available.

Download LonelyScreen from the official website. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions. If prompted, allow LonelyScreen to make changes to your system.

Configure LonelyScreen

Once LonelyScreen is installed, you may need to configure it to ensure it functions correctly.

Launch LonelyScreen. It should automatically start listening for AirPlay connections. If prompted by Windows Firewall, allow LonelyScreen access to your network. In LonelyScreen, you can change the AirPlay receiver name. This is how your Windows PC will appear on your Apple devices. To do this, click the “LonelyScreen” text at the bottom and enter a new name.

Connect From Your Apple Device

Now that your Windows PC is set up as an AirPlay receiver, you can connect to it from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

On your iOS device (iPhone or iPad), open the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen (or up from the bottom on older devices). Tap the “Screen Mirroring” button. Select your Windows PC from the list of available devices (the name you set in LonelyScreen). If prompted, enter the AirPlay passcode displayed on your Windows PC.

On a Mac:

Click the Control Center icon in the menu bar. Click “Screen Mirroring.” Select your Windows PC from the list of available devices. If prompted, enter the AirPlay passcode displayed on your Windows PC.

Start Streaming

Once connected, your Apple device’s screen will be mirrored on your Windows PC. You can now play videos, music, or any other content, and it will be displayed on your computer.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Firewall Issues: Ensure that Windows Firewall is not blocking LonelyScreen. You may need to add an exception for LonelyScreen in the firewall settings.

Ensure that Windows Firewall is not blocking LonelyScreen. You may need to add an exception for LonelyScreen in the firewall settings. Network Connectivity: Make sure both your Apple device and Windows PC are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Make sure both your Apple device and Windows PC are on the same Wi-Fi network. Outdated Software: Ensure you have the latest version of LonelyScreen installed.

Tips

For a better streaming experience, close unnecessary applications on both your Apple device and Windows PC.

Consider using a wired Ethernet connection for your Windows PC to minimize Wi-Fi interference.

If you experience lag, try lowering the resolution of the mirrored screen in LonelyScreen settings.

Comparison of AirPlay Receiver Apps

Feature AirServer LonelyScreen Reflector Price Paid Free Paid Ease of Use Excellent Good Excellent Features Advanced Basic Advanced Reliability High Moderate High Supported OS Windows, Mac Windows Windows, Mac

Choosing the right app depends on your budget and the features you need. If you’re looking for a free and simple solution, LonelyScreen is a great option.

Enjoying AirPlay on your Windows PC

With these steps, you can easily stream content from your Apple devices to your Windows PC, opening up a world of possibilities for sharing and enjoying media.

FAQ

Can I use AirPlay to stream from my Windows PC to an Apple TV? No, AirPlay is designed to stream from Apple devices to AirPlay receivers. You cannot natively stream from a Windows PC to an Apple TV using AirPlay.

Is AirPlay free to use? AirPlay itself is a free technology built into Apple devices. However, you may need to pay for AirPlay receiver software for your Windows PC.

What if my Windows PC isn’t showing up as an AirPlay device? Ensure both your Apple device and Windows PC are on the same Wi-Fi network. Also, verify that your firewall isn’t blocking the AirPlay receiver software.

Can I stream games using AirPlay? Yes, you can stream games using AirPlay, but you may experience some lag depending on your network conditions.

Is there a native AirPlay app for Windows? No, Apple does not offer a native AirPlay app for Windows. You need to use third-party software to enable AirPlay receiving on Windows.

Related reading