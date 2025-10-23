Hyper-V Backup: Top 7 Software For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Protecting your virtual machines is crucial, and having the right Hyper-V backup software is essential for data security and business continuity. With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats and the ever-present risk of hardware failure, choosing the best backup solution for your Hyper-V environment is a decision you can’t afford to take lightly. This article explores the top 7 Hyper-V backup software options available in 2025, helping you make an informed choice to safeguard your valuable data.

We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing, providing you with a comprehensive overview to ensure your virtual machines are securely backed up and easily recoverable. Finding the perfect Hyper-V backup solution can seem daunting, but we’re here to simplify the process and present the best options on the market.

Which Hyper-V Backup Software Should You Choose?

Altaro VM Backup

Altaro VM Backup (now Hornetsecurity VM Backup) is a popular choice for Hyper-V environments, known for its ease of use and robust features. It provides comprehensive backup and replication capabilities, ensuring your virtual machines are protected against data loss. Altaro’s intuitive interface makes it easy to manage backups, even for users with limited technical expertise.

Altaro VM Backup offers features like offsite backup replication, granular restore options, and support for both local and cloud storage. This ensures that your data is not only backed up but also readily available for quick recovery in case of a disaster. It simplifies the backup process with automated scheduling and centralized management.

Key Features:

Offsite Backup Replication

Granular Restore Options

Centralized Management Console

AES 256-bit Encryption

Pricing: Starts at $655 per host.

Veeam Backup & Replication

Veeam Backup & Replication is a leading solution for Hyper-V backup, offering a wide range of features for data protection and disaster recovery. It’s designed for businesses of all sizes and provides advanced capabilities like instant VM recovery, application-aware processing, and integration with cloud storage providers. Veeam is known for its reliability and performance, ensuring your virtual machines are always protected.

Veeam’s comprehensive feature set includes image-level backups, replication, and continuous data protection (CDP). This allows you to create consistent backups of your virtual machines, minimizing downtime and ensuring data integrity. The software also offers advanced reporting and monitoring capabilities, giving you complete visibility into your backup environment.

Key Features:

Instant VM Recovery

Application-Aware Processing

Continuous Data Protection (CDP)

Cloud Integration

Pricing: Starts at $2,300 per socket.

Nakivo Backup & Replication

Nakivo Backup & Replication is a versatile solution that supports Hyper-V, VMware, and other platforms. It offers a range of features for data protection, including backup, replication, and disaster recovery. Nakivo is known for its affordability and ease of use, making it a popular choice for small and medium-sized businesses.

Nakivo provides incremental backups, which significantly reduce backup times and storage space requirements. It also offers features like instant file recovery, application-aware backup, and integration with cloud storage providers. Nakivo simplifies the backup process with an intuitive web-based interface and automated scheduling.

Key Features:

Incremental Backups

Instant File Recovery

Application-Aware Backup

Cloud Integration

Pricing: Starts at $190 per socket.

Acronis Cyber Protect

Acronis Cyber Protect integrates backup and cybersecurity into a single solution, providing comprehensive protection for your Hyper-V environments. It offers features like ransomware protection, antivirus, and vulnerability assessments, in addition to backup and recovery capabilities. Acronis is designed to protect your data from both internal and external threats.

Acronis Cyber Protect provides image-based backups, which allow you to quickly restore your entire virtual machine in case of a disaster. It also offers features like continuous data protection (CDP), file-level recovery, and integration with cloud storage providers. Acronis’s advanced security features help prevent data loss and ensure business continuity.

Key Features:

Ransomware Protection

Antivirus and Anti-malware

Vulnerability Assessments

Continuous Data Protection (CDP)

Pricing: Starts at $99 per year per workload.

Unitrends Backup

Unitrends Backup is an all-in-one solution that provides backup, replication, and disaster recovery for Hyper-V environments. It offers features like automated scheduling, deduplication, and cloud integration, making it easy to protect your virtual machines. Unitrends is designed for businesses of all sizes and provides comprehensive data protection.

Unitrends Backup provides incremental backups, which significantly reduce backup times and storage space requirements. It also offers features like instant recovery, granular restore options, and integration with cloud storage providers. Unitrends simplifies the backup process with an intuitive interface and automated scheduling.

Key Features:

Automated Scheduling

Deduplication

Instant Recovery

Cloud Integration

Pricing: Available upon request.

Quest Rapid Recovery

Quest Rapid Recovery is a comprehensive solution for Hyper-V backup and disaster recovery. It offers features like instant recovery, replication, and cloud integration, ensuring your virtual machines are protected against data loss. Quest Rapid Recovery is designed for businesses of all sizes and provides advanced capabilities for data protection.

Quest Rapid Recovery provides image-based backups, which allow you to quickly restore your entire virtual machine in case of a disaster. It also offers features like application-aware backup, granular restore options, and integration with cloud storage providers. Quest’s advanced features help minimize downtime and ensure data integrity.

Key Features:

Instant Recovery

Application-Aware Backup

Replication

Cloud Integration

Pricing: Available upon request.

NovaStor DataCenter

NovaStor DataCenter is a scalable solution for Hyper-V backup, designed for large enterprises. It offers features like centralized management, deduplication, and cloud integration, making it easy to protect your virtual machines. NovaStor DataCenter is known for its reliability and performance, ensuring your data is always protected.

NovaStor DataCenter provides incremental backups, which significantly reduce backup times and storage space requirements. It also offers features like instant file recovery, granular restore options, and integration with cloud storage providers. NovaStor simplifies the backup process with a centralized management console and automated scheduling.

Key Features:

Centralized Management

Deduplication

Instant File Recovery

Cloud Integration

Pricing: Available upon request.

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Altaro VM Backup Veeam Backup & Replication Nakivo Backup & Replication Acronis Cyber Protect Unitrends Backup Quest Rapid Recovery NovaStor DataCenter Instant VM Recovery No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Application-Aware Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Cloud Integration Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Deduplication Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Ransomware Protection No No No Yes No No No Pricing (Starting) $655/host $2,300/socket $190/socket $99/year/workload Upon Request Upon Request Upon Request

This table provides a quick overview of the key features and starting prices for each Hyper-V backup software, helping you compare and choose the best solution for your needs.

Tips

Evaluate your specific needs: Consider the size of your Hyper-V environment, your recovery time objectives (RTOs), and your budget when choosing a backup solution.

Consider the size of your Hyper-V environment, your recovery time objectives (RTOs), and your budget when choosing a backup solution. Test the software: Before committing to a solution, test it in your environment to ensure it meets your requirements.

Before committing to a solution, test it in your environment to ensure it meets your requirements. Consider cloud integration: Cloud-based backup can provide offsite protection and disaster recovery capabilities.

*

FAQ

Related reading