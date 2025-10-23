Top Antivirus For Multiple Devices In 2023

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Protecting all your devices from online threats is crucial in today’s digital landscape. With the increasing sophistication of malware and cyberattacks, having a robust antivirus solution that covers all your devices – from laptops to smartphones – is no longer optional. This article explores the top antivirus options for multiple devices in 2023, helping you choose the best protection for your digital life.

Choosing the right antivirus software for multiple devices can be overwhelming. Factors like device compatibility, security features, ease of use, and price all play a significant role. We’ve compiled a list of the top contenders, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision.

Which Antivirus is Best for Multiple Devices?

1. Norton 360 Deluxe

Norton 360 Deluxe offers comprehensive protection for up to 5 devices, including PCs, Macs, smartphones, and tablets. It provides real-time threat protection, a secure VPN, a password manager, and cloud backup. Its advanced features like SafeCam for PC and dark web monitoring add an extra layer of security.

Norton 360 Deluxe stands out with its user-friendly interface and robust protection. It’s an excellent choice for families or individuals who want a complete security solution across all their devices, offering peace of mind against a wide range of online threats.

Real-time threat protection

Secure VPN

Password manager

Cloud backup (50GB)

Pricing: $49.99

2. McAfee Total Protection

McAfee Total Protection provides comprehensive security for all your devices, protecting them from viruses, malware, and other online threats. It includes a firewall, a web advisor, and a password manager. McAfee also offers identity theft protection and a secure VPN for added security.

McAfee Total Protection is a solid choice for users seeking a balance between security features and ease of use. It’s a reliable antivirus solution that offers comprehensive protection for all your devices, ensuring your digital safety.

Virus protection pledge

Secure VPN

Password manager

Identity theft protection

Pricing: $39.99

3. Bitdefender Total Security

Bitdefender Total Security offers complete protection for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. It includes real-time threat detection, a firewall, a VPN, and a password manager. Bitdefender also offers advanced features like parental control and webcam protection.

Bitdefender Total Security is known for its high detection rates and low impact on system performance. It’s an excellent choice for users who want top-notch security without sacrificing speed.

Multi-layered ransomware protection

VPN

Password manager

Parental control

Pricing: $44.99

4. TotalAV Total Security

TotalAV Total Security provides comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. It includes real-time threat detection, a VPN, a password manager, and a system tune-up tool. TotalAV also offers identity theft protection for added security.

TotalAV Total Security stands out with its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features. It’s a solid choice for users who want a complete security solution that is easy to use and effective.

Real-time antivirus protection

VPN

Password manager

System tune-up tools

Pricing: $29.00

5. Avast Premium Security

Avast Premium Security offers comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. It includes real-time threat detection, a firewall, a VPN, and a password manager. Avast also offers advanced features like webcam protection and a secure browser.

Avast Premium Security is a well-known and trusted antivirus solution that offers comprehensive protection for all your devices. It’s a reliable choice for users who want a proven security solution with a wide range of features.

Real-time antivirus protection

VPN

Password manager

Webcam protection

Pricing: $49.99

6. Trend Micro Maximum Security

Trend Micro Maximum Security offers comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. It includes real-time threat detection, a firewall, a VPN, and a password manager. Trend Micro also offers advanced features like parental control and social media protection.

Trend Micro Maximum Security is a solid choice for families with children, as it offers robust parental control features. It’s a reliable antivirus solution that provides comprehensive protection for all your devices.

Ransomware protection

VPN

Password manager

Parental control

Pricing: $39.95

7. ESET Smart Security Premium

ESET Smart Security Premium offers comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. It includes real-time threat detection, a firewall, a VPN, and a password manager. ESET also offers advanced features like banking and payment protection and webcam protection.

ESET Smart Security Premium is known for its low impact on system performance and its advanced security features. It’s an excellent choice for users who want top-notch security without sacrificing speed.

Multi-layered security

VPN

Password manager

Banking and payment protection

Pricing: $59.99

8. Panda Dome Premium

Panda Dome Premium offers comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. It includes real-time threat detection, a firewall, a VPN, and a password manager. Panda Dome also offers advanced features like data shield and virtual keyboard.

Panda Dome Premium is a user-friendly antivirus solution that offers comprehensive protection for all your devices. It’s a solid choice for users who want a simple and effective security solution.

Real-time antivirus protection

VPN

Password manager

Data shield

Pricing: $47.49

9. F-Secure Total

F-Secure Total offers comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. It includes real-time threat detection, a firewall, a VPN, and a password manager. F-Secure also offers advanced features like family rules and identity monitoring.

F-Secure Total is a solid choice for families who want a comprehensive security solution with parental control features. It’s a reliable antivirus solution that provides comprehensive protection for all your devices.

Award-winning protection

VPN

Password manager

Family rules

Pricing: $69.99

10. Webroot Internet Security Complete

Webroot Internet Security Complete offers comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. It includes real-time threat detection, a firewall, a VPN, and a password manager. Webroot also offers advanced features like system optimizer and drive eraser.

Webroot Internet Security Complete is known for its fast scan times and low impact on system performance. It’s an excellent choice for users who want a lightweight and effective security solution.

Real-time antivirus protection

VPN

Password manager

System optimizer

Pricing: $59.99

Feature Comparison

Feature Norton 360 Deluxe McAfee Total Protection Bitdefender Total Security TotalAV Total Security Avast Premium Security Trend Micro Maximum Security ESET Smart Security Premium Panda Dome Premium F-Secure Total Webroot Internet Security Complete Real-time Threat Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes VPN Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Password Manager Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Firewall Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

| Parental Control | No | No | Yes | No | No | Yes | No | No

FAQ

