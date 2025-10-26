How To Set Screen Saver In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 offers a variety of ways to personalize your computer, and one of the simplest is setting up a screen saver. A screen saver not only adds a touch of visual flair to your desktop when it’s idle, but it can also help prevent screen burn-in on older monitors. This guide will walk you through the easy steps to configure your screen saver in Windows 11.

Whether you want to display a slideshow of your favorite photos, a mesmerizing 3D animation, or simply a blank screen, Windows 11 provides the tools to customize your screen saver to your liking. Follow the instructions below to learn how to personalize your screen saver settings.

How Do I Set Up A Screen Saver On Windows 11?

Accessing Screen Saver Settings

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop. Select Personalize from the context menu. In the Settings window, click on Lock screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on Screen saver. This will open the classic Screen Saver Settings window.

Choosing Your Screen Saver

In the Screen Saver Settings window, click the dropdown menu under Screen saver. Select your desired screen saver from the list. Options include:

3D Text: Displays rotating 3D text. Click Settings to customize the text, font, and rotation style.

Blank: Displays a blank screen.

Bubbles: Shows floating bubbles on the screen.

Mystify: Creates colorful, abstract patterns.

Photos: Displays a slideshow of images from a specified folder. Click Settings to choose the folder and adjust slideshow speed.

Ribbons: Displays colorful ribbons moving across the screen.

Customizing Screen Saver Settings

After selecting a screen saver, click the Settings button (if available) to customize its appearance. The available settings will vary depending on the screen saver you choose. Adjust the settings to your liking and click OK.

Setting the Wait Time

In the Screen Saver Settings window, use the Wait dropdown menu to specify how long your computer should be idle before the screen saver activates. Choose a time interval in minutes. A common setting is 15 minutes.

Enabling Password Protection

If you want your computer to require a password when the screen saver is dismissed, check the box labeled On resume, display logon screen. Click Apply to save your settings. Click OK to close the Screen Saver Settings window.

Previewing Your Screen Saver

To see how your screen saver will look, click the Preview button in the Screen Saver Settings window. The screen saver will run in full-screen mode. Move your mouse or press a key to exit the preview.

Quick Tip

Consider choosing a shorter wait time if you prioritize security and want your computer to lock quickly when idle.

If using the Photos screen saver, regularly update the image folder to keep your screen saver fresh and interesting.

Adjust Power Settings for Optimal Performance

To further optimize your screen saver experience, you can adjust your power settings. This can help prevent your computer from going to sleep or turning off the display before the screen saver has a chance to activate.

To access power settings, search for “Power Options” in the Windows search bar and select “Choose a power plan”. From there, you can customize the settings for when your computer goes to sleep and when the display turns off.

Tips for a Better Screen Saver Experience

Choose a screen saver that complements your personality. There are many different screen savers available, so take some time to find one that you enjoy.

Most screen savers allow you to customize the settings, such as the speed, colors, and images.

Most screen savers allow you to customize the settings, such as the speed, colors, and images. Regularly update your screen saver. This will help keep your computer looking fresh and new.

This will help protect your computer from unauthorized access.

Setting Up Your Windows 11 Screen Saver

With these simple steps, you can easily personalize your Windows 11 experience with a custom screen saver. Now you can enjoy a touch of visual flair and added security whenever your computer is idle.

FAQ

How do I change my screen saver on Windows 11? Right-click on the desktop, select Personalize, then Lock screen, and finally Screen saver. Choose your desired screen saver from the dropdown menu.

Can a screen saver prevent screen burn-in? Yes, screen savers can help prevent screen burn-in, especially on older monitors, by constantly changing the pixels being displayed.

How long should I set the wait time for my screen saver? The ideal wait time depends on your preferences. A common setting is 15 minutes, but you can adjust it based on how quickly you want the screen saver to activate.

Does a screen saver save energy? Modern LCD and LED monitors don’t suffer from burn-in as much as older CRT monitors. A screen saver on these newer monitors consumes almost as much power as when the screen is active. For energy saving, it’s better to set the display to turn off after a period of inactivity.

How do I make my screen saver require a password? In the Screen Saver Settings window, check the box labeled “On resume, display logon screen.” This will require a password when you dismiss the screen saver.

